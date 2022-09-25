Plays that shaped the game: Jaylen Waddle's big play was a 'first ever' in Bills' McDermott era

A heroic effort from Josh Allen was negated by a slew of unusual circumstances Sunday afternoon in Miami.

They included injuries on the offensive line and defensive backfield, heat exhaustion, cramps, a missed field goal, a bad snap from the backup center and a debatable unnecessary roughness foul.

Here’s a look at the big plays that shaped the Dolphins’ 21-19 win, focusing on the plays on the field – not the injuries – and starting with a rare explosive play against the Buffalo defense:

Waddle goes deep

The Bills' young defensive secondary did a good job of forcing Tua Tagovailoa to take the underneath throws most of the game.

But when Miami needed one big play – on a third-and-22 situation – Tagovailoa hit Jaylen Waddle on a deep post for 45 yards.

It was the first time the Bills’ defense ever has given up a third-and-20 or more situation in the six years of the Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier era, according to Buffalo News charting. Opponents had been 0-for-22 on third and 20 or more against the Bills since 2017.

Safety Jaquan Johnson was victimized by Waddle, whose speed is in the 4.35 range in the 40-yard dash.

The Bills showed a single safety high look before the snap with Damar Hamlin in the deep middle, and Johnson 10 yards off the line of scrimmage. At the snap, Johnson rotated back and got 25 yards deep. But when Waddle gave him a fake to the outside as if he might run a deep corner route, Johnson took a false step and didn’t retreat deep enough.

Deepest of the deep is the rule for the safety defending the deep half.

Hamlin had to stay on his side of the field, because Tyreek Hill was running an intermediate out to the left sideline behind Kaiir Elam.

Waddle was too fast for Hamlin and tracked the ball at the 10 before being tackled at the Bills’ 11. The Bills rushed only three men on the play.

“I was hoping, wishing and hoping that I was open,” Waddle told reporters. “Tua threw a great ball, and I caught it, man.”

“It looked like they ran a quarters coverage, and they played really deep, so I tried to hold the boundary – or the field safety to Tyreek’s side,” Tagovailoa said. “I tried to hold him, and then I came back to Waddle, trusting that Waddle would beat his guy, which he did.”

Two plays and a penalty later, Miami was in the end zone with the go-ahead touchdown.

The Bills allowed the fewest pass plays of 40-or-more yards in the NFL in 2017, '18 and '19, and they were top eight in the league in that figure in 2020 and '21. They had allowed just three 20-plus passes and none for 30 or more in the first two weeks this season.

Unnecessary roughness

Johnson was flagged for a personal foul on an incomplete pass over the middle for Chase Edmonds on a second-and-goal play from the Miami 5, two snaps after the big Waddle play.

It’s one of those modern NFL fouls. Edmonds was in a defenseless position. It was a bang-bang play. It’s hard to see how Johnson could have let up. Johnson led with his shoulder, not with his helmet. If Edmonds had caught the ball, a flag probably wouldn’t have been thrown.

But it’s the way officials call hits on receivers in recent years.

The touch

Probably the prettiest throw of the game by Josh Allen came on a 27-yard pass to Isaiah McKenzie to set up the Bills’ second touchdown.

It was a second-and-19 play after a Miami sack. Miami blitzed linebacker Duke Riley, who came free off left guard. Stefon Diggs ran a post route to clear out the left side and occupy the deep middle safety.

Emmanuel Ogbah got around tackle Spencer Brown and was in Allen’s face. But Allen made a beautiful, lobbed throw to McKenzie, running a deep over from the slot against undrafted rookie Kader Kohou, who he beat by two steps. What a throw. The play went to the Miami 7.

Easy read

Allen made the Bills’ first touchdown look easy, thanks to the fact Miami blitzed six men, with safety Jevon Holland rushing off left tackle.

Devin Singletary ran a short route off left tackle at the spot vacated by Holland, and Allen hit the running back for a wide-open, 2-yard touchdown pass.

Easy pickings

The Bills’ second touchdown came with eight Dolphins on the line of scrimmage at the snap, and all eight rushed. Singletary did a good job picking up the blitzing safety, Holland. McKenzie was wide open on a simple crossing pattern for a 6-yard touchdown pass.

No Poyer

Miami’s second touchdown came on an 11-yard quick slant to receiver River Cracraft, promoted from the practice squad Saturday.

The Bills were oh-so-close to a pass breakup, with both rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam and Johnson in tight coverage just behind Cracraft. If Johnson had taken a little more inside leverage, he might have had the breakup. Might starter Jordan Poyer have made the play? Who knows?

Tremaine Edmunds smothered tight end Mike Gesicki over the middle. It was a good anticipation throw by Tagovailoa, who pulled the trigger as Cracraft made his break.

A rare run win

With backups playing in three offensive line spots for big parts of the game, the Bills couldn’t get anything going in the running game.

An exception was a 43-yard run by Zack Moss late in the third quarter. Miami had seven men near the line of scrimmage on the first-down play from the Buffalo 20. Both linebackers blitzed into the A gaps, on either side of the center.

Moss bolted off right tackle, with the help of a good seal block by tight end Dawson Knox on defensive end Jaelan Phillips. McKenzie shielded off cornerback Keion Crosson, who was crowding the middle of the field. That left only cornerback Nik Needham on the edge, and Moss juked him in his tracks and raced down the sideline.

It put the Bills in scoring position, but Tyler Bass’ 38-yard field goal try missed badly, wide left.

Negative three

Greg Van Roten and Allen failed to execute the center snap to end the first half. Allen was forced to throw a short pass, rather than spike the ball to set up a field goal. Allen took the blame. The snap did not look bad on the replay. It looked like it simply went through the QB’s hands. Allen completed a pass to Diggs and time expired.

“I didn’t get the snap before halftime," Allen said. "I bobbled it. Couldn’t spike it because would have gotten a loss of down. I tried to spit one out there."