Plays that shaped the game: It was shades of wild-card rout as Josh Allen put Pats' spy in a blender

Using a spy on Josh Allen is a great idea, in theory.

Problem No. 1: The defense is either taking a player out of the pass rush or out of the coverage while having a defender shadow the quarterback.

Problem No. 2: Allen is almost always a better athlete than the man spying him.

The New England Patriots found that out in the second quarter Thursday night. Again.

Here’s a closer look at plays that shaped the Bills’ 24-10 victory:

Super man. Allen’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis was remarkably similar to the 8-yard pass Allen threw to Dawson Knox for the first TD in the wild-card playoff win over New England in January.

You might recall it. New England used 30-year-old, 250-pound linebacker Kyle Van Noy to spy on Allen. Allen held the ball in the pocket for 9.64 seconds as he meandered to the right sideline before throwing the pass to Knox in the right side of the end zone. It was the longest time to throw on any touchdown pass in the NFL over the past four seasons, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Fast forward to Thursday night.

The Patriots put linebacker Mack Wilson in the middle of the field to spy Allen on a third-and-goal play from the 8.

Wilson is a 24-year-old, 233-pound speed linebacker. Allen is a fifth-year, 240-pound speed quarterback. As Allen escaped the pocket and sprinted toward the right sideline, Wilson grabbed him. But Allen shrugged him off and leapt as he reached the sideline to throw.

Davis read Allen’s play and cut two steps toward the middle of the end zone for the TD catch.

Credit Davis. He was the only player who kept working on the play. Jonathan Jones, covering Davis, stopped running, figuring Allen had nowhere to go. Defensive backs Kyle Dugger and Myles Bryant stopped running, too. Dugger was covering Knox along the sideline. Bryant was an extra, free defender who theoretically should have been in the way. He was mesmerized by Allen’s scramble.

It’s back to the drawing board for the Patriots’ red-zone spy plan on Allen.

No lock down. The Patriots let their No. 1 cornerback from last season, J.C. Jackson, walk in free agency. He signed with the Chargers. Jackson was a former undrafted player who was great in the Pats’ defensive system. It was probably a good business decision.

Besides balking at a big deal for Jackson, the Pats were comfortable letting him go because they have faith in Jonathan Jones, a sixth-year, former undrafted cornerback.

Jones has played excellent this season as New England’s “CB1.” He wasn’t excellent against Stefon Diggs on Thursday.

The Bills isolated Diggs on Jones on the first play of the second quarter, a second-and-goal play from the 8. There were two receivers to the right and Diggs was on the left, in a tight split just inside the numbers. That gave the Bills receiver plenty of room to operate.

Diggs ran a great route, faking a break to the post over the middle, then cutting to the back corner of the end zone. He had Jones beaten by two full steps, not easy to accomplish in tight quarters, and easily caught the TD strike from Allen.

It was Diggs’ 10th TD catch of the season, which tied his career high set last season, and it was his 28th TD catch as a Bill. That tied him with Stevie Johnson for seventh in team history.

Near safety. The Bills shut down the Patriots' third drive and nearly had a safety when Mac Jones was under pressure and threw a pass into the middle of the line at his own 1-yard line. He was flagged for intentional grounding.

The play was created by defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who beat rookie Cole Strange up the middle to get in Jones’ face. Then, Shaq Lawson forced the hasty throw by avoiding a cut block by tackle Trent Brown and nearly getting the sack.

Creative Pats: New England used some tricks to get the first touchdown of the game.

The Patriots put slot cornerback Jack Jones in the game as the slot receiver. It was the first offensive snap of the season for the speedy rookie fourth-round draft pick.

Mac Jones had the option to hand off on an outside stretch run to the right. But he saw the Bills in a two-deep coverage with plenty of room underneath for the receivers. Mac Jones faked the run and threw the quick pass to the left.

The first problem for the Bills was that the Patriots caught the Bills in a blitz. Taron Johnson blitzed off the left slot. That left only safety Damar Hamlin to close from the deep half to make the tackle. Hamlin thought Jack Jones would break outside and took a bad angle. Jack Jones rushed straight up the field and down the left sideline for the score.

Setting the tone. The Patriots entered the game ranked second in the NFL in sacks with 37. Last year, for all 17 games, they tied for 18th with 56 sacks. They were first in quarterback hurries with 56, according to Pro Football Focus. They have held opposing quarterbacks to the lowest completion percentage in the league (58.4%).

They had to go into this game thinking they had a better blueprint for stopping Allen than last season.

But Allen showed them they had no antidote for his playmaking on the Bills’ first drive of the game. The Bills faced a third-and-11 situation from the New England 49.

Safety Kyle Dugger blitzed off left tackle as part of a four-man rush, and young speed rusher Josh Uche dropped to the middle of the field as a spy protecting against an Allen scramble. Allen stepped up in the pocket to the right and, just before getting hit by Matthew Judon, shot-putted a pass to the right sideline for a wide-open Nyhiem Hines.

Hines caught the pass at the New England 40 and ran to the 29 for a 21-yard gain. It led to the Bills’ opening field goal.