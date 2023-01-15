Plays that shaped the game: Gabe Davis & Co. produce just enough to get Buffalo Bills over hump

The Buffalo Bills got just enough key plays from their complementary receiving weapons Sunday to survive an error-pocked offensive performance against the Miami Dolphins.

Gabe Davis produced just his second 100-yard receiving game of the season in making six receptions for 113 yards. He scored the eventual winning touchdown on a 23-yard pass from Josh Allen late in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Cole Beasley had two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown and rookie Khalil Shakir made three catches for 51 yards.

“That’s what we have to do,” Beasley said. “We’ve got to be there for him, just give Josh easy throws. They’re going to try to take Stef (Diggs) away. He’s a big-time player. He’s our No. 1 guy. If you’re going to give him one-on-one coverage, he’s going to eat you alive. So when it’s our chance to take advantage, we’ve got to do so.”

Here’s a closer look at key plays that shaped Buffalo’s 34-31 win, starting with the Bills’ secondary receivers.

Corner route

The Bills were clinging to a 27-24 lead late in the third quarter when Allen hit Davis on the left side of the end zone.

It was a first-down throw against a four-man rush and a two-deep coverage. Davis needed nifty footwork to get both feet down in the end zone as Miami safety Eric Rowe was shoving him out of bounds.

“It was Cover 2,” Davis said. “I knew I was going to be one on one with the safety. I just had to beat him to the back corner. It was kind of a tightrope.

“I didn’t get on 21’s toes all the way,” Davis said, meaning he didn’t push Rowe hard enough up the numbers before breaking to the sideline. “I kind of cut it a little early and trusted in Josh to put the ball right where it needed to be.”

It was a laser throw from the Bills’ QB and made the score 34-24.

The big day was a long time coming for Davis. It was his first 100-yard game since Week 5, the 38-3 rout of Pittsburgh on Oct. 9.

The TD tied Davis with James Lofton (six) for the second-most receiving TDs in Bills playoff history. Andre Reed holds the franchise record with nine.

Key conversion

The play before Davis’ TD was a 29-yard catch-and-run by Beasley that converted a third-and-6 situation from the Miami 48.

It was a classic, brilliantly run Beasley route that beat a five-man Miami blitz.

Beasley, 33, has made a living in his NFL career running the “whip” or “pivot” route, on which he pivots in the middle of the field and breaks in the opposite direction of the leverage by the cornerback guarding him. Great slot receivers Wes Welker and Julian Edelman were brilliant at the route, too.

This time, Beasley hesitated in the middle of the field and faked as though he were going to break back to the right, then he kept going across the field to the left. That move left cornerback Kader Kohou in the dust, and Beasley took the ball to the Miami 23.

“It’s called a juke route in our offense,” Beasley said. “My whole career I’ve ran a lot of escape routes – or whip routes - and a lot of drags. So I try to marry them up and gave him a little stop and go.”

Big conversion

The Bills were clinging to their 34-31 lead with 7:01 to go, and faced a third-and-1 situation from their own 19.

Fail to convert, and Miami would get good field position. Allen threw deep up the left seam, and Shakir made a leaping grab for a 31-yard gain.

Talk about making it look hard. Allen had a tiny window, over the arms of Kohou and with Miami cornerback Keion Crossen just 2 yards behind in deep coverage against John Brown along the sideline.

“It’s kind of a double-move route,” said Shakir, who lined up in the left slot. “I definitely should have run a better route, for sure, but Josh trusted me and threw it up."

Shakir faked to the post in the deep middle and broke back to the numbers.

“When I’m running that route, I should be able to create separation off that, easy, just because of how the route is supposed to be run,” he said. “I’ve got to do better on that, and it probably wouldn’t have been a catch like that. It would have been a simpler catch.”

The Bills’ drive stalled, and they had to punt. But they were able to pin Miami down at its own 14, thanks to the catch.

Big drop

A big drop by Shakir with Buffalo leading 17-6 in the second quarter kept the Bills from blowing the game open. The rookie dropped a bomb over the middle that would have been a 54-yard gain to the Miami 16.

Did the late catch make up for the drop?

“No, no, definitely not,” Shakir said. “It feels good, but it doesn’t make up for a big-time drop like that. That’s something I’m going to beating myself up for a little bit. But I’ve got to get back to work, hit the Jugs machines and get better overall on taking the ball all the way into the tuck. We’ll be better on that, for sure.”

Red-zone scheme

Beasley got his first career postseason touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Allen with 5:18 left in the third quarter. It gave the Bills the lead for good at 27-24.

Beasley was lined up widest in a three-man bunch and came in motion just before the snap, moving behind Diggs and Davis. The receiver screen throw came quickly. Diggs and Davis made blocks on two cornerbacks, and Beasley’s man, Kohou, couldn’t catch him before the goal line.

“Yeah, it’s about time. It only took me 11 years,” Beasley said. “I’m just happy it could come in today’s game and I could contribute.”

Beasley now has 42 catches in 12 playoff games, seven with the Bills and five with Dallas. He came out of retirement to sign with the Bills on Dec. 13. He was elevated from the practice squad for three games, including the canceled game in Cincinnati, and was signed to the 53-man roster last week.

“It’s been a tough year for me, being at home and watching,” Beasley said. “Coming back, I kind of got to play a little bit, the three games in the season. But it wasn’t as much as maybe I’d like. So, I still feel like I’m getting in the groove. Really, I’m just trying to enjoy it. Your perspective changes a lot when you’re in that situation.

"I’m just happy to be here with guys like Gabe. He was calling me the whole time I wasn’t here. But I missed him so much, it’s not the same. It’s just good to be back here with the guys and I’m trying to enjoy every moment.”