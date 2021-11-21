Plays that shaped the game: Frank Reich recalls inspiration from Bills' 1993 comeback after Colts' win

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich opened his postgame news conference Sunday by reciting lyrics from the same song he talked about after the Buffalo Bills’ comeback playoff victory over the Houston Oilers in 1993.

There was emotion in Reich’s voice. He acknowledged the 41-15 victory was extra special for his team, and said he hoped his words would be a source of some strength to anyone listening.

“I don’t do this often, but I just want to start out by saying something personal,” Reich said, reading from notes on his phone. “In four years I think I’ve only done this one other time. Some people know that our team has been using the metaphor of climbing Mount Everest to parallel our quest to make it to the top. It doesn’t take long to figure out that this metaphor doesn’t merely apply to football. Rather, it can be a picture of the many challenges that we all face. We all face mountains that we’re trying to climb. So I just wanted to offer a word of encouragement to anyone out there who’s in the midst of a struggle. In particular, I’m thinking of a few friends who I know are going through some stuff. I want to give a personal account to where I found my strength for the journey.