Plays that shaped the game: Entire Bills defense rose up on Jordan Poyer's big INT

Sean McDermott’s mantra of doing your “one-eleventh” was on display on the Buffalo Bills’ final defensive play of Sunday’s game in Baltimore.

Safety Jordan Poyer was the playmaker with the critical interception. But multiple other Bills executed their assignments to perfection to lead to the big defensive stop.

Here’s a look at the big plays that shaped the Bills’ 23-20 win over the Ravens:

Nowhere to go

Credit Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau with getting pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson on the fourth-and-goal play from the 2-yard line with 4:15 to play. Lawson, in the game for Von Miller, beat rookie left tackle Daniel Faalele with a speed move to the outside and forced Jackson to backpedal. Rousseau pushed right tackle Morgan Moses back while raising his long arms up and keeping containment so that Jackson couldn’t escape the pocket to the right.

Jackson set up in the pocket at the 9-yard line. By the time he released the pass, he had backed up to the 19-yard line.

In the secondary, the Bills were defending a three-receiver bunch to the right. Dane Jackson smothered tight end Mark Andrews, who ran a hitch pattern 2 yards deep in the end zone. When the 6-foot-5 Andrews cut toward the right sideline, Jackson was all over him.

Slot cornerback Taron Johnson had tight end Isaiah Likely blanketed just short of the goal line. That left receiver Devin Duvernay running to the back right corner of the end zone, where he was open.

Jackson described how he saw the play:

“Tall defensive lineman with his hands up. I was trying to see around him to see where my guys were. But I saw Duvernay late. If I would have seen him right off the bat, that would have been a touchdown. The lineman had his hands up and was bull-rushing a little bit and got in my peripheral. So, I couldn’t really see what was going on and the play was breaking down. I tried to get back some more, but it was too late.”

By the time Jackson had time to lob up the pass, Poyer, defending the back half, had done a pirouette and chased down the interception.

Second guess

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was second guessed by some on his own team – notably cornerback Marcus Peters – for eschewing a field-goal try that would have given the Ravens a 23-20 lead.

As it turned out, the Bills drove the length of the field over the final 4:09 and surely would have scored a touchdown if they needed it to win the game. Buffalo had a first-and-goal situation at the Ravens’ 1 with 1:02 left.

Harbaugh explained his decision:

“I felt like it gave us the best chance to win the game because (with) seven ... if they go down the field and score a touchdown the worst thing that can happen is that you’re in overtime. But if you kick a field goal there, now it’s not a three-down game anymore, it’s a four-down game. You’re putting your defense at a disadvantage because they’ve got four downs to convert all the way down the field and a chance to again score seven. And you lose the game on a touchdown. The other thing is, you think they’re going to get the ball on the 2-yard line. We’re very confident in our defense’s ability to stop them down there on the 2-yard line. So we’ve got them backed up if we don’t get it. It didn’t turn out that way, unfortunately, and we lost the game. Hindsight, you take the points. But if you look at it analytically, you understand why we did it.”

Live by the blitz

Two of the Bills’ big comeback plays came against Baltimore blitzes. The first was Josh Allen’s 11-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

It was a second-and-3 situation, and the Ravens put six men on the line of scrimmage, showing blitz. Allen faked a handoff to Devin Singletary and ran a bootleg to the left. Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen came unblocked off left tackle. Queen was a first-round pick in 2020 and runs a 4.50-second 40-yard dash. But he wasn’t fast enough to catch Allen, who beat him around the corner and outraced him to the end-zone pylon.

Die by the blitz

The Ravens sent another six-man blitz with 2 minutes to go on a second-and-11 play from the Baltimore 27. But offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was ready for it. The Bills came out in an empty-backfield set with running back Devin Singletary lined up the widest of three receivers on the right.

Linebackers Queen and Josh Bynes blitzed. Allen threw a quick screen to Singletary, who ran 16 yards to the Ravens’ 11. Tight end Dawson Knox blocked safety Chuck Clark out of the way, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir blocked up Peters.

Hole in zone

The final drive got rolling with a 20-yard pass from Allen to Knox to the Bills' 48, throwing over defenders' heads to the right sideline.

“It was a bow and under concept," Knox said. "So, we have ‘Stef’ (Diggs) coming underneath, and it seems like both guys drove to him and that’s how good of a player he is. It’s fun to play with a guy like that because sometimes he gets double coverage and, of course, No. 17 makes a hell of a play, finds me. It was just a hell of a play all around. I just had to catch it.”

Legal pick

The Bills got within 10 points at the half thanks to a 4-yard pass from Allen to Isaiah McKenzie. It was a legal pick by Knox out of a three-man bunch formation on the right.

Knox left the line of scrimmage and shielded his body in front of cornerback Brandon Stephens, who was covering McKenzie. Gabe Davis ran an out to the corner of the end zone against Peters, who peeled off but couldn’t get to McKenzie before he hit the end zone. The third Ravens defender, Clark, was 6 yards deep and no factor. The Ravens should have communicated a pass-off on McKenzie.

Bat-down master

Baltimore’s 36-year-old defensive end, Calais Campbell, has built a Hall-of-Fame caliber resume over the past 15 seasons. He was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010s. One of the 6-8, 300-pounder’s lesser-known credits is he has 56 passes defensed – almost all bat-downs at the line of scrimmage – fifth most among active defensive linemen.

Campbell created the first turnover of the game – on the third snap from scrimmage – when he got his long arms up to tip an Allen pass for Quintin Morris. Marlon Humphrey intercepted the deflection and returned it to the Buffalo 8, setting up the game’s first touchdown.