Plays that shaped the game: Empty-backfield sets gave Bills' offense a little needed juice

The one schematic move that gave the Buffalo Bills’ offense a little bit of a jolt of energy was the no-huddle formation Sunday against the New York Jets.

Not a lot of things the Bills tried put the Jets’ defense on its heels.

Yet the Bills have been going to the empty backfield more often the past five weeks, and it has paid some dividends in spreading out the defense.

Josh Allen was 9 of 11 passing for 77 yards out of empty, according to Buffalo News charting. His longest completion, a 32-yard pass to Stefon Diggs, came out of the empty set and set up the Bills’ third-quarter touchdown.

“I think as a quarterback you'd love to have that type of offense where you can see everything,” Allen said. “And we felt like the empty was going to give them some fits in terms of the coverages that they would check into and where our guys were located out on the field. So we just kind of rode that for a while, and it was pretty beneficial for us.”

The only two incompletions both were dropped passes, by Isaiah McKenzie late in the third quarter and Devin Singletary in the fourth quarter.

Allen also had four runs for 21 yards out of empty sets. Their empty-formation plays averaged 6 yards a play on a day when the Jets were not yielding much. The Bills’ other 36 plays averaged 3.6 yards a play.

“It’s something we’re used to,” McKenzie said. “We try to be balanced with the run game and the pass game, so there’s not a lot of empty. But today it was like, let’s go empty and see what we’ve got and it worked.”

The Bills have used the empty set 67 times the past five games, against the Vikings, Browns, Lions, Patriots and Jets. They’ve averaged 7.5 yards a play. The Bills used the empty set 38 times in the first eight games.

Big pivot route

The 32-yard third-quarter pass to Diggs put the Bills into Jets territory at the 43 right after the Jets had tied the game, 7-7.

Allen caught the Jets in a five-man blitz, with one safety deep, which left the five Bills receivers all in man-to-man coverage. The Jets were showing a two-deep safety look before the snap, but the blitz required deep safety Jordan Whitehead to make a long run from the back end at the snap to cover Diggs, who was lined up in the right slot.

Diggs ran a pivot route – the same route that slot receivers such as Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Cole Beasley have been using for quick catches for many years. Diggs faked a break over the middle, pivoted and broke to the outside. Whithead had no chance to catch him, and Diggs sprinted down the right sideline.

“That’s a tough play for him to cover Diggs,” McKenzie said. “We understand that. We went empty and it was a matchup we liked.”

QB power

Five plays after the pass to Diggs, Allen scored on a 5-yard quarterback power run off right guard.

He ran behind right tackle Spencer Brown and right guard Ryan Bates, who put a double-team block on defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. The defensive end on that side, John Franklin-Myers, crashed toward the middle of the backfield and was picked off by the two linemen pulling from the other side, tackle Dion Dawkins and guard Rodger Saffold.

The Jets' defenders on the other side of the play – defensive end Carl Lawson and linebacker C.J. Mosley - were frozen momentarily by a fake handoff to James Cook, who sprinted to the left.

“It's really just a read off that defensive end there,” Allen said, referring to Lawson. “And I felt like he got some width with James, and I just followed the guys in. That’s all it was.”

“It’s a great play call,” Brown said. “Josh is a big strong runner, we all know that, 240 pounds. ... Honestly, I just hear the play call, I don’t care who’s running. Bates and I had a good double-team, the backside backer (Mosley) didn’t flow over the top so we just stayed on the 3-(technique).”

Clear out TD

Diggs provided the space for Dawson Knox to score the first touchdown of the game.

It was a three-level route concept – deep, medium and short toward the right sideline – against a two-deep coverage by the Jets.

Diggs ran a deep corner route to the right side of the end zone, drawing coverage from both cornerback Sauce Gardner and deep safety Jordan Whitehead. Singletary ran short to the right flat.

Knox, running from a bunch formation just inside of Diggs, ran up toward the middle of the field then broke to the right sideline. Mosley had to respect a throw to the middle to the tight end and was caught chasing Knox to the sideline. Knox caught the ball at the Jets 7 then did a front flip over Gardner and just over the goal line.

The key to the play was the protection.

Brown did a good job blocking the outside speed rush by Bryce Huff. Bates held off Rankins. Center Mitch Morse stayed level with his linemen and blocked up a twist stunt by Lawson coming up the middle.

“Huff’s a great player,” Brown said. “Their whole D-line is full of great players. ... I told Dawson I had no idea how you scored until I saw it on the big board because I had my hands full.”

Big takeaway

Safety Damar Hamlin forced a fumble by Michael Carter at the Buffalo 23 with 5:34 to go.

“I was just overlapping, seeing the run go away from me,” Hamlin said. “I saw him falling. When they’re stumbling, that’s the perfect time to punch out. I had my opportunity and made it.”

Whirlybird

Allen gained 16 yards on a scramble on a third-and-15 play in the second quarter. At the end of the run, he leapt and was spun around in the air like a helicopter on a hit by linebacker Quincy Williams.

“I think it was third and 12 or 13, stepped up, I felt like they were in man coverage,” Allen said. “Just started going and there was somebody kind of there. I didn't know where anybody else was up behind me to my right side. So I didn't feel comfortable kind of putting my shoulder down. Not to say that jumping over anybody's any better. It worked out.”