Plays that shaped the game: Dolphins at Bills

There were eight seconds left in the first half when Josh Allen dropped back for one more play from the Miami 4-yard line.

A field goal was in the bag, everyone figured, as long as Allen didn’t take a sack.

The Bills’ quarterback looked to his left, where Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie were running a slant-flat route combination. But three Dolphins were covering them, and there was no opening.

Throw it away, right? No. Allen scrambled to his right as the seconds clicked down. Now a field goal was off the table. As Allen reached the right sideline, chased by defensive end Bradley Chubb, he slung a pass to the back of the end zone, where running back James Cook caught it for a touchdown.

It was the kind of play Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes have made commonplace.

"It’s either a really good play or a really stupid play," Allen said. "I’m just thankful he came back to the ball and made a play on it. I threw it and in my head I’m like, I know I wasted too much time. I know zero seconds on the clock and I just kind of slid on the ground and I just laid there and waited for cheers. Thank God cheers came because you’ve got to have points before the half. I shouldn’t have put myself in that situation but again, found a way to make a play."

"He's lucky he threw a touchdown pass right there or else . . . I would have probably flattened his tires after the game," said coach Sean McDermott. "But he'll learn from that one, and maybe I'll learn a little bit from it, too."

Cook ran out of the backfield to the right flat, covered by linebacker Jerome Baker. Cook then ran over the middle, then back toward the right sideline when he saw Allen scrambling.

"It was a scramble drill and I had to get open for my team," Cook said. "I ran to the flat but I cut up. I'm kind of looking at him (Allen) and moving how he moves and getting in his eyesight. I settled, he threw it and I made a play."

It was one of the great plays in an instant classic as the Bills defeated the Dolphins, 32-29.

Here’s a closer look at some of the key plays that shaped the Bills’ AFC East Division clinching victory.

Key penalty. The Bills faced a third-and-6 situation from the Miami 34 with 50 seconds left in the game. The Dolphins blitzed up the middle and put pressure in Allen’s face.

But Isaiah McKenzie had a step on Dolphins rookie slot cornerback Kader Kohou and drew a 21-yard pass interference penalty. It put the ball at the Miami 13 and set up Tyler Bass’ winning field goal.

Speed kills. Miami put its explosive passing offense on display Saturday night in Orchard Park.

The Dolphins entered the game ranked second in the NFL in pass plays of 20 or more yards at 48, behind only Kansas City (60). Miami and Kansas City were tied for the most 40-yard plays with 11.

The Dolphins put up two big-play passing touchdowns on the Bills.

Cheetah fade. The impact of Tyreek Hill’s presence has been dramatic for the Dolphins. Miami already has surpassed its total of 20-plus plays from last year (45), when they ranked 21st in explosive pass plays.

Hill, the fastest receiver in the NFL with his 4.29-second speed in the 40-yard dash, beat Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White for a 20-yard touchdown to give Miami the lead late in the third quarter.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa knew Hill was manned up against White on the far outside and made a good anticipation throw for Hill to run under. Safety Damar Hamlin had no chance to get over in time to break up the play.

It was Hill’s 24th catch of 20 or more yards this season, second most in the NFL behind Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson.

Coverage bust. The Bills don’t have many coverage mixups that cost them deep completions.

But the Dolphins got the Bills on a mix-up in the third quarter, which caused a 67-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.

Hill ran a deep post from a tight slot position on the right.

The Bills showed a two-deep safety look. But as soon as the ball was snapped, Jordan Poyer crept forward toward the line of scrimmage.

It was a zone coverage, with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano underneath. Again Tagovailoa let the pass go before Waddle broke to the middle. Safety Damar Hamlin, protecting the deep half on the other side of the field, couldn’t catch Waddle, who made the grab and the Bills’ 38 and sprinted to the end zone.

It was a perfect example of the elite speed of Waddle, whose 40 time is about 4.35 seconds.

Waddle, the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft, set the NFL rookie record last year with 104 catches. Waddle entered the game seventh in receiving yards with 1,003 and was fifth in yards per catch 17.0.

Big play TE. A good read and throw by Allen created the big play that put the Bills in position for their first touchdown.

Miami showed a single-high look before the snap, but the signal was a zone coverage because no one followed Stefon Diggs when he went in motion.

Knox ran a deep over route across the formation, and Allen put the throw between deep-half cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Clayton Fejedelem. Knox then broke the tackle attempt by Howard, which gave him 20 more yards, down to the Miami 27.

Unsung TE. Two plays after Knox’s big play, Allen threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Quintin Morris.

It was an impressive win in one-on-one coverage by the Bills’ second-straight tight end against Miami’s quality No. 1 safety, Jevon Holland.

Morris made a quick move off the line of scrimmage to get a free release inside against Holland, and Allen lofted a perfect pass over the top. Morris twisted his body to make an athletic catch in the end zone.

"A little back shoulder, a little head topper," Morris said with a smile. "I like to pride myself on my receiver background and making a move at the line."

It was just Morris’ eighth catch of the season and his first TD career catch.

Too easy. The Bills’ second touchdown came on a swing pass to the left to Nyhiem Hines for a 10-yard score.

The Bills had three receivers lined up to the right side of the field and none to the left. Knox ran to the left side of the end zone and was double covered.

Hines leaked out of the backfield, and linebacker Duke Riley simply was slow to react and cover the flat. Hines had 5 yards of separation when he made the catch and cruised into the end zone.

"Shoutout to Josh," Hines said. "I think the head set cut out. So whatever the play was, he changed it a little bit. As soon as I ran past the D-end I was wide open. It was the easiest touchdown I'll ever have."

Stutter and go. Miami’s first-half touchdown was set up by a 32-yard pass from Tagovailoa to Waddle, converting a third-and-4 situation.

The Bills switched up their front, rushing linebacker Matt Milano on a four-man pressure and dropping defensive end Boogie Basham into coverage.

Waddle gave Tre’Davious White a quick stutter move and then sprinted straight past the Bills’ cornerback. White caught up but not before Waddle leapt and caught the ball at the Buffalo 37.

Miss tackle. The Dolphins scored on an 11-yard run by Salvon Ahmed with 2:59 left in the half.

Like they had done on numerous run plays in the first half, they got the Bills’ defenders moving laterally with pre-snap motion. Hill went wide left on a jet-sweep action, drawing the attention of Jordan Poyer. That left safety Damar Hamlin in the hole at the 7, and he missed the tackle, allowing Ahmed to score.