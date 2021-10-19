Plays that shaped the game: Derrick Henry shows Bills why he's NFL rushing king

Derrick Henry dominated Monday night’s game when he was on the field – whether he carried the ball or not.

The Tennessee Titans’ star running back did to the Buffalo Bills what he has been doing to virtually every defense the past 2 1/2 seasons.

The past 41 games, dating to Week 14 of 2018, he has 43 touchdowns and 4,935 rushing yards, an average of 120 a game.

He gained 143 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Titans’ 34-31 victory over the Bills.

Henry scores touchdowns despite the fact defenses are ganging up on him unlike any other back in the NFL. He did it again on his 76-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

It was his sixth rushing touchdown on plays when the box was stacked, meaning eight or more defenders lined up near the line of scrimmage between the tackle-to-tackle area. Last year, he had 10 TDs against stacked boxes. In 2019, he had 12. All of those were tops in the NFL.

Henry now has 783 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs in five games. That’s 260 more yards than the next closest rusher and twice as many TDs as the next man.

Here's a closer look at some of the big plays in the Bills’ loss: