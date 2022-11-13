Plays that shaped the game: Cam Lewis laments Justin Jefferson's miraculous catch

Fourth and 18.

That’s when the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Minnesota Vikings started to feel like it might end tragically for the home team.

There were 2 minutes left. The Bills were clinging to a 27-23 lead. The Bills had just sacked Kirk Cousins twice in a three-play stretch.

Then Vikings star Justin Jefferson made the catch of the game.

That tops a review of plays that shaped the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss Sunday.

Leaping grab. Bills safety Cam Lewis took the blame for the play, which gained 32 yards and gave the Vikings the ball at the Buffalo 41. Cousins lobbed a pass for Jefferson up the right seam. It hung in the air. Jefferson leapt in the air with Lewis on his back, pulled it down with his right hand and then held on as he fell to the ground, even though Lewis for an instant had parts of both hands on the ball.

Lewis said the Bills were in a Cover 4 call, with each defensive back responsible for a deep quarter of the field.

“He ran a deep 7,” Lewis said, referring to a corner route toward the sideline. “Honestly, I thought it was over his head but I’ve just got to be more aware of the situation.

“It was a (expletive) fourth and 22,” said Lewis, adding a few yards onto the distance. “Knock the ball down, bro. I’m not a selfish player. I don’t try to be a selfish player. I’m always trying to put the team before me. I’ve just got to knock the ball down. It’s plain and simple. Just gotta know the situation. I knock the ball down we ... win. That’s all I can say about that.”

Said Jefferson: “I put my hands in the right position that they were giving me. Attempted to go up and make a play for the team. I guess our little strengthening the hands workouts worked out.”

The play did not lead directly to a score. The Bills’ defense came up with a goal-line stand. But the Vikings put themselves in position for their last touchdown, which came when Josh Allen fumbled the snap at the Buffalo 1.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, nine of Jefferson’s 10 catches had less than a 50% probability of being completed, the most in a game by any receiver in an NFL game since Next Gen Stats began in 2016.

“It happened right in front of me,” said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. “One of the more remarkable catches I’ve ever seen.”

“When he caught it, I saw him reach back,” said Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson. “He had a little bit of Odell (Beckham) back in 2014 or whenever he made that crazy catch. Luckily, the defender was right behind him because it kind of helped him stop his hand, because he was going back even further. And Justin did a great job of maintaining the possession of the ball.”

It was Lewis’ fourth career start, his first start this season.

“We’re going to win together, we’re going to lose together,” cornerback Christian Benford said of Lewis. “No matter what, I’m right there by his side, we’re all there by his side. ... We’re right there to help him pick his head up.”

Too greedy. Josh Allen’s final interception was another example of the quarterback getting too greedy.

Allen double pumped. Intended receiver Gabe Davis wasn’t open. Peterson had him covered all the way. The painful thing to watch on the replay is running back Devin Singletary was wide open in the right flat for an easy check down. Singletary would have gained 5 yards easily. The Bills were on the Minnesota 20. There was 1:19 left. It was second and 10. There was no hurry.

No end zone call. The play before the interception, Allen threw incomplete on a back-shoulder pass for Dawson Knox on the left side of the end zone. Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley was grabbing Knox with both hands as the ball arrived. No flag was thrown. Did Knox think it was a penalty?

“Yeah, I do,” he said. “It’s just one of those no calls you wish they would call. But for some reason they didn’t call it, so I guess they didn’t see it.”

Meat on the bone. Two plays before Allen’s final interception, Stefon Diggs gained 7 yards on a receiver screen to the Vikings’ 21. Diggs though a bigger play was available.

"I felt like I should have been more patient and trusted them,” Diggs said of the offensive linemen. “I saw them coming. I feel like that we had enough blockers that there was more food on the bone. I try not to leave any meat on the bone. So I was more so frustrated with myself because when you get in those hypertensive situations, you want it bad.”

Breakaway TD run. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ran 81 yards for a TD in the third quarter. The Bills had held him to 13 yards on seven carries before that play.

A.J. Epenesa took a wide rush off left tackle and was deep in the backfield. Jefferson put a good block on safety Damar Hamlin. Guard Ezra Cleveland blocked Matt Milano. That left Benford unblocked in the running lane. He missed a diving tackle attempt. Cook beat Lewis in a foot race to the end zone.

“I coulda made that tackle,” Benford said. “That was on me, honestly. That’s one of the things I need to work on. I’ve just got to get better, just work on angling tackles, squaring up, making sure I fit that tackle. That was on me.”

Big stand. Allen’s late fumble negated a goal-line stand by the Bills’ defense. Shaq Lawson made the tackle on a fourth-and-1 quarterback plunge by Cousins with 50 seconds left.

“My view was I think we had a similar play like that last week,” Lawson said. “I felt like Zach Wilson had it, and I didn’t shoot my shot. I knew it could possibly be a quarterback sneak, and my goal was to just shoot my shot.”