Plays that shaped the game: Brian Daboll's trust in Josh Allen pays off

We found out again late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium exactly how much confidence Brian Daboll has in Josh Allen.

Supreme confidence.

Clinging to a five-point lead with 4:27 to go and facing a fourth-and-1 situation from the New England 34, Daboll called a naked bootleg for his quarterback.

Talk about a gutsy call. If Allen was stuffed for a 5-yard loss and the Patriots rallied to win, Daboll would be getting roasted by Bills fans everywhere.

Instead, put his faith in his best player – and best athlete – and it paid off.

+2 Observations: Josh Allen loudly states his MVP case in leading Bills over Patriots On Sunday the line came through in a big way during the Bills’ 33-21 win at Gillette Stadium that put the Bills (9-6) in position to clinch the AFC East.

Here’s a closer look at plays that shaped the Bills’ victory:

Naked No. 17. Allen had run a quarterback sneak on third and 1 from the 27 for no gain. On fourth down, the Patriots made it their first priority to again stop the QB sneak by covering up the Bills’ center and guards with their three beefiest bodies, Carl Davis, Davon Godchaux and Lawrence Guy, leaving no gap open up the middle.

The Bills had an extra offensive lineman and two tight ends lined up off right tackle and faked a handoff to the right to Devin Singletary.