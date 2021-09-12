Plays that shaped the game: Blocked punt, short yardage, trick plays foil Bills

But Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton wasn’t fooled. He slashed into the backfield and tripped up Breida for a 7-yard loss.

“It was just something we had anticipated,” Tomlin said. “They had gotten in that structure a bunch – four, five times in the preseason and just given the dive to the fullback. So we figured that would be the next phase of it, to fake that dive to the fullback and flip the ball out. So we talked about it. But you can’t take anything away from Cam Sutton. Just a really aware play and a big-time football play."

Allen would not have been able to execute a quarterback plunge for the first down on the play. He had done that successfully on a third-and-1 run in the second quarter. But the Steelers pinched their defensive tackles in to cover up the gaps on either side of the center.

3. Razzle dazzle. It’s easy to second guess trick plays. When they work you’re a genius. When they don’t, you should have done the obvious.

On a third-and-1 situation from the Buffalo 46 late in the first quarter, Daboll called a flea-flicker, with Devin Singletary pitching back to Allen. The quarterback threw to the left sideline for Stefon Diggs, but the pass was broken up by Sutton.