Plays that shaped the game: Bills ravaged Jets with play-action passes on first down

Diggs caught the ball at the Jets’ 48 and was pushed out of bounds at the New York 23. It was a Cover 3 look by the defense with second-year safety Ashtyn Davis in the deep middle.

Echols was a sixth-round pick who ran a blazing 4.36 time in the 40-yard dash. But he lasted too late in the draft because he has a small body and shortish arms.

The weakest link. Two plays after the long pass to Diggs, Echols went out of the game with a leg injury and was replaced by inexperienced, second-year man Javelin Guidry. Credit offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with going after the young Guidry, who, like Echols, is fast but small. Guidry ran 4.29 in the 40 before the 2020 draft, but he went unpicked because he’s just 5-foot-9, 190 pounds.

On a second-and-10 play from the Jets’ 12, Allen threw a fade for Diggs, but the Bills’ receiver couldn’t get both feet down in the end zone. The Bills ran the same play on third and 10. Guidry was all alone against Diggs as the Jets blitzed seven men. Allen’s pass was precise, and Diggs outplayed Guidry for the ball. It put Buffalo up 17-3.