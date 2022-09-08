Plays that shaped the game: Bills picked Rams coverages apart, then dam broke

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams did their best to play deep shell coverages to keep a lid on the Buffalo Bills offense Thursday night.

The Bills did a good job of picking the Rams apart underneath.

Then Josh Allen provided two deep daggers to seal the Bills’ 31-10 victory.

Both defenses tried to take a similar approach against explosive opponents in Thursday’s NFL Kickoff Game.

Sit back in zone shells coverages, protect deep, make the quarterbacks be patient and rely on a star pass rusher to derail the possession somewhere along the way.

Here’s a closer look at key plays that shaped the game:

Blitz burned. The Rams rarely dared to blitz the Bills. But trailing, 17-10, to start the fourth quarter, they took a chance. They rushed five men and left a single safety deep. Allen burned them with a 47-yard pass to Gabe Davis. Davis beat cornerback David Long on a post pattern.

No. 5 toasted. Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the five-time Pro Bowler got fooled twice by Allen’s running threat.

The big one was in the fourth quarter when Allen was flushed out of the pocket to the right. Stefon Diggs ran a straight go route deep against Ramsey, who kept his eyes on Allen and slowed down. Diggs blew by him for a 53-yard touchdown.

“We felt like their corners were really looking at the cornerback,” Allen said. “Diggs just ran a heckuva route, the offensive line protected and just gave us a chance.”

Allen on the first half: “I was just trying to be smart with the football. Allowing our guys to catch and run. Early in the game they were taking away the deep stuff they were playing deep and forcing me to throw down.”

Middle of field open. The Bills took a 17-10 lead in the third quarter by exploiting the Rams’ zone defense.

On a first-and-goal play from the 7, Los Angeles had both safeties back, and cornerback Troy Hill with slight outside leverage on McKenzie. That left the short middle of the field open, and Allen’s quick dart pass produced an easy TD.

If it’s two high safeties, work the middle of the field in front of them.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, it was Allen's 14th TD targeting an in-breaking a route in the red zone since the start of 2021, most in the NFL in that span.

Play-action TD. The Bills fooled the Rams on the first touchdown. Buffalo lined up with two backs and two tight ends and faked a run off left guard by Zack Moss. But Allen ran a bootleg to the right.

Ramsey was looking in the backfield and rushed the passer. The combination of that and free safety Nick Scott biting on the fake allowed Davis to be wide open. Scott had no chance to catch the wide-open Davis.

Davis said offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had them work on the play during the week.

“That’s a play we really like in that situation,” Davis said. “It was the right call at the right time.”

“I thought it was a great call by Dors,” said coach Sean McDermott.

Mr. Red Zone. Allen was too big and athletic for star linebacker Bobby Wagner to keep out of the end zone on a third-and-goal play from the 4 early in the fourth quarter.

Allen scrambled out of the pocket to the right and was met by Wagner, the eight-time Pro Bowler at the 2. Allen leaned over the goal line for an easy score. The right side of the end zone was wide open because had three receivers on the left side of the field. Devin Singletary ran a route over the middle, leaving Wagner as the only defender.

“This is a man’s game,” said Davis. “When he comes in and does his thing, and has confidence and is talking a little smack, that’s football. That’s fun.”

“We went three by one,” Allen said. “I thought we had good leverage, and they kind of fell off (and covered) on our route with Jamison (Crowder). I did a little pump fake and just got my eyes right and tried to make a play.”

Allen had six rushing TDs in the red zone last season. For his career he now has 31 red-zone rushing TDs.

Great feet. Cooper Kupp showed fantastic coordination to pull down a 4-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone in the second quarter.

The Bills were in zone coverage against Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee on the right side of the formation. Rookie Kaiir Elam was on Kupp before the snap but covered the flat, where Higbee ran. That left Kupp on Jordan Poyer, and the throw and catch were too good for the Bills’ safety.

Kupp, 29, last year became just the fourth player in NFL history to win the receiving “triple crown,” leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16).

The first three were: Jerry Rice of the 49ers in 1980, Sterling Sharpe of the Packers in 1992 and Steve Smith of the Panthers in 2005. Kupp led the second-place receivers in all three categories by some of the widest margins of any receiving triple crown winner. Kupp had 331 more yards than No. 2 on the list, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson.

Cover 2 hole. Kupp’s two long catches were for 23 and 24 yards. Both were in the hole in the 2-deep zone down the sideline over the head of the cornerback and just in front of the safety closing on the play.

Rifleman. The key gain on the Bills’ second-quarter field goal drive was a 21-yard pass to Stefon Diggs to the Rams’ 29. It was created by Allen’s big arm, which sent a bullet to the left sideline. Hill had tight coverage and went for the interception. Too late. Diggs got 12 yards after the catch. It led to Tyler Bass’ 41-yard field goal, which gave the Bills a 10-0 lead.

Careful, rifleman. Allen relied a little too much on his rifle arm late in the second half when he threw late and over the middle. Allen had great protection on a first-down pass from his own 38, but he waited to throw for Jamison Crowder, and Hill made a good anticipation play to undercut the route for an interception. It led to the Rams’ field goal at the end of the half, which tied the game, 10-10.

Unforced error. It didn’t take long for Bills fans to think about the absence of slot receiver Cole Beasley. McKenzie’s first target over the middle turned into an interception. The pass from Allen hit him in the middle of the chest, but McKenzie double-clutched it and that allowed linebacker Terrell Lewis to grab the rebound for a pickoff.

The Bills were in scoring position, having driven 63 yards from their own 9-yard line in eight plays to the Rams’ 31.