Plays that shaped the game: Bills' one-dimensional offense implodes

Here’s a closer look at some of the bad situations the Bills found themselves in as a result of their offensive imbalance:

Hero ball. The worst play by Bills quarterback Josh Allen was an interception that gave Jacksonville the ball on the Buffalo 30. It led to the winning field goal for the Jaguars.

On a third-and-12 play from the Buffalo 40, the Jaguars drew up a good blitz to take advantage of the limited lateral mobility of right guard Cody Ford. The Jaguars overloaded the right side of the Bills' line, creating one-on-one blocks across the board.

Linebacker Myles Jack blitzed Ford’s gap with a head of steam. Bad matchup. Ford missed him. Jaguars cornerback Nevin Lawson also came free on a blitz up the middle. There was no one left to block him. Allen might have been able to avoid Lawson, but he couldn’t avoid both Lawson and Jack.

Instead of taking the sack, Allen threw a desperation heave. Jacksonville’s Josh Allen had dropped into coverage from the other side of the line and had time to intercept Allen’s floating pass.

Stare down. The other interception was on the Bills’ quarterback, as well, and it foiled what would have been a field-goal try from 52 yards.

Observations: Bills' offense suddenly finds itself in crisis mode For the second straight game, the Buffalo Bills were lost offensively in the first half. Only this time, there were no answers to be found after halftime.