Plays that shaped the game: Bills' offensive line created big alleys on rushing TDs

The Buffalo Bills are facing the prospect of playing winter football in January, regardless of whether they capture the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 205 rushing yards in the 35-13 victory Saturday over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Over the past six games, the Bills’ backs are producing an average of 109 rushing yards a game.

“Everything starts up front, really on both sides of the ball,” said coach Sean McDermott. “If you want to play good football, it's got to start up front. You got to control the line of scrimmage with great pad level, great fundamentals and coming off the ball, and we were able to do that at times and that was good to see.”

The running backs made the biggest highlights against the Bears. Here’s a closer look at the key plays that shaped the Bills’ victory:

Crushing a light box

The Bills had the Bears’ defense spread out with three receivers and perfectly picked off the two linebackers in the middle of the field on Singletary’s 33-yard touchdown run.

Right tackle Spencer Brown pulled at the snap and blocked linebacker Nicholas Morrow. Ryan Bates came off the line and blocked linebacker Joe Thomas. Singletary burst between the two blocks and into the secondary.

There was one less man in the secondary because the Bears blitzed slot cornerback Josh Blackwell off the edge. Singletary made a nice cut to elude safety Jaquan Brisker and barreled into the end zone.

“To be able to have a two-dimensional approach, especially in December and with the weather the way it was, that was much needed,” McDermott said. “And the offensive line came out, and I thought really did a great job playing with pad level and executed.”

Explosive running

The Bills attacked the “bubble” in the Bears’ defensive front and took advantage of Cook’s speed on their second touchdown of the third quarter.

It was a third-and-2 play, and the A gap between Bates and right guard Greg Van Roten was open, with Chicago defensive tackle Kendal Vickers lined up over the outside shoulder of Van Roten.

Left guard Rodger Saffold stood up defensive tackle Armon Watts, while Van Roten let Vickers rush deep into the backfield out of the way. Brown stood up end Trevis Gipson. That left a big alley for Cook.

Bates didn’t even need to lay a glove on linebacker Joe Thomas. Cook was through the hole so fast Thomas lunged at air. Cook zipped up the middle of the field, past safety DeAndre Houston-Carson and into the end zone.

Elite gap filling

The Bills were clinging to a 21-10 lead early in the fourth quarter and the Bears had a third-and-3 play at the Buffalo 16.

Linebacker Matt Milano made a great play on a fullback lead run off right guard. Milano saw what was coming and was too quick firing into the gap for a pin-block attempt by receiver N’Keal Harry. Then Milano went low to the ground with his shoulder to dip underneath the block of Khari Blasingame, and he took out the fullback’s legs and the legs of running back David Montgomery, who plowed into both of them.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson beat left tackle Braxton Jones to the outside and grabbed Montgomery by the legs as Jones draped himself on Lawson’s back.

On the next play, pressure by end Greg Rousseau forced an incompletion, and the Bills had a turnover on downs.

Sell the handoff

The Bills got their clinching touchdown on a 4-yard naked bootleg run by Allen to the right front pylon of the end zone. It put Buffalo ahead, 28-13, with 3:45 to play.

The Bills had run six of the previous seven plays, so the Bears had to come downhill on a run-fake to Singletary off left guard. The Bills sold the play to the left by pulling Brown to that side as a lead blocker.

Allen pulled the ball out of Singletary’s belly and sprinted to the right. He beat Brisker, who has 4.45 speed, to the goal line.

It was Allen’s seventh rushing touchdown of the season and the 38th of his career. Allen now has the fourth-most career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history. He trails only No. 3 Jack Kemp (40), No. 2 Steve Young (43) and No. 1 Cam Newton (75).

Hole in zone

The Bills got a two-deep coverage from the Bears and got them with a Cover 2 beater. Gabe Davis ran a corner route to the back left of the end zone and found the spot in the zone behind cornerback Jaylon Jones and outside of Brisker.

Isaiah McKenzie ran a route up the middle, followed by Thomas. That drew the attention of Brisker for an instant and gave Davis a bit more space to make the catch. The Bills had no tight end on the field. Bobby Hart was lined up next to Dion Dawkins and was one of six Bills blocking.

Corner mixup

The Bills left wide receiver Dante Pettis wide open alone in the left corner of the end zone due to confusion in coverage for the first touchdown of the game.

The Bears had a three-receiver bunch tight to the left side of the line. Byron Pringle was the receiver wide to the outside, and corner Dane Jackson covered him when he ran to the middle of the end zone.

Nickel corner Taron Johnson was opposite Pettis, who was in the slot at the snap. When Pettis broke to the left sideline, Johnson stayed in the left middle of the field with his eyes on Fields and didn’t follow Pettis. Whether Jackson was supposed to pass off Pringle or Johnson was supposed to follow the slot receiver was unclear.

Point of attack

The Bears outnumbered the Bills at the point of attack on a 28-yard run by David Montgomery to set up the first touchdown.

Tight end Cole Kmet motioned to the right side of the line, setting up a four-vs.-four situation on that side of the field.

But the Bears pulled left guard Larry Borom and left tackle Braxton Jones to get a numbers advantage. Borom sealed off cornerback Tre’Davious White on the outside, and tight end Ryan Griffin blocked linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Montgomery had a crease to the sideline before being tackled by safety Jordan Poyer at the Bills’ 1-yard line.

Double coverage

A good Bills scoring threat was wiped out when Allen threw into double coverage for an interception.

It was a second-and-19 play from the Chicago 28. Reggie Gilliam was wide open on a shallow crosser if Allen wanted to take a big chunk out of the bad down and distance. Allen went for more and paid for it.

Downfield, McKenzie ran a deep over route to the right and had a step on the single deep safety, Houston-Carson. That’s what Allen saw. But cornerback Kyler Gordon had deep-third in the three-deep coverage on the play and dropped back as the pass was thrown to make a relatively easy interception.