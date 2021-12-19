Plays that shaped the game: Bills' offense adjusted against Panthers speed rushers

“For that one, he just kind of improvised that one, he kind of switched it up a little bit,” Davis said of Allen. “I thought it was going to be open a little bit earlier, but it ended up not being. He had to scramble a little bit. He was hoping for a one-on-one throw up. He did it and I was able to make a play on it.”

The safety on the left side, Kenny Robinson, was cheating toward Beasley, who was running up the sideline.

“Originally I thought it was blitz-zero,” Allen, said referring to an all-out blitz. “So I made a check. They dropped out of it and played kind of like a 77 or double on Cole and Stef. And Gabe just kept working and I just gave him a shot and he made a good play.”

RPO success. Davis’ longest reception of the game was a 28-yard catch and run that set up his first TD.

He was the only receiver in the pass pattern. The Bills ran a fake orbit motion by Isaiah McKenzie behind the QB to the left sideline, and Allen could have handed off to Singletary – the run option. But the motion drew Carolina linebacker Julian Stanford way over to the sideline in McKenzie’s direction, creating a big passing window for Allen.

The cornerback, Melvin, was playing off coverage, which made for an easy catch by Davis 12 yards downfield. He ran through Melvin to the Carolina 18. Three plays later, Allen hit him again for the TD.

