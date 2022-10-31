Plays that shaped the game: Bills easily win battle of receivers against Packers

Josh Allen made a series of big plays Sunday night to put the Buffalo Bills in control of their game against the Green Bay Packers.

However, the Bills' quarterback lamented a couple of mistakes in the fourth quarter that kept the Bills from cruising to a bigger victory.

“I have a crappy taste in my mouth right now,” Allen said after the Bills’ 27-17 win. “I know we won, and I’m happy we won. Our defense played really well. Special teams played really well. We ran the ball well. There’s a lot of positives. ... But a lot to learn from.”

With the Bills leading 27-10 early in the fourth quarter, Allen forced a throw over the middle on a third-and-10 play in which he was flushed out of the pocket. He probably should have thrown the ball away.

The Bills got the ball right back on an interception by Matt Milano.

But on the next drive, Allen threw another interception on a third-and-goal play from the Green Bay 3. This time, he was trying to throw the ball away, but his pass over the middle was too high and was picked off by Jaire Alexander.

“Obviously, that second half, I wish we had a few things back,” Allen said. “We got a little out of groove and just did some uncharacteristic things. I can’t make those decisions. I can’t put our team in a situation where the only way that team gets back in it is by turning the ball over. Two stupid ones that really had no business throwing.

“The second one, I really was just trying to dirt it and just didn’t dirt it. Those happen. We’ll learn from it. Coming off a bye, at the end of the day, we’re 6-1. I know we’ve got a team that’s playing really well next week in New York.”

The Bills visit the New York Jets on Sunday.

Overall, the disparity at wide receiver between the Bills and Packers dictated the course of the game.

The Packers were forced to rely on the ground game and the occasional short pass. Down by 17 in the third quarter, the Packers were relegated to slowing the game down with the run. The Bills were able to make more plays through the air.

It was the way the game was expected to unfold. Green Bay entered the game with three starting wide receivers who had caught just 41 passes this season. The Bills’ starting wideouts had caught 80 passes.

Here’s a look at some key plays that shaped the Bills’ victory over Green Bay:

Double move: The matchup of Green Bay’s star cornerback, Alexander, and Buffalo star wide receiver Stefon Diggs never materialized.

The Bills moved Diggs around the offensive formation and frequently used him in the slot. The Packers opted not to try to adjust and get Alexander on him. Diggs beat the Packers for four catches for 95 yards in the first half.

Diggs beat veteran Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas on a stutter-and-go route straight up the right sideline for a 26-yard touchdown. It gave Buffalo a 14-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

“It was a little out-go,” Allen said. “I was just trusting Stef on the route. He made a heck of a catch there. Those are fun ones, especially Stef is doing a great job right now with his route running. It’s hard to judge what he’s doing out there defensively. It’s Stefon Diggs.”

Deep post. Diggs beat Douglas again late in the second quarter on a 53-yard pass down the deep middle to the Green Bay 27. Allen delivered a perfect throw again, despite taking a hit from defensive tackle Jarran Reed after he released the pass.

Deep safety Darnell Savage veered toward Gabe Davis – who was running deep down the left sideline – and couldn’t recover in time to make a play on the ball. The play led to a Bills field goal to end the half.

Green Bay’s defense entered the game ranked No. 1 in the NFL in passing yards allowed, and the Packers had allowed only five completions in seven games on throws that went 20 yards past the line of scrimmage.

On the move. Allen showed how hard he is to stop outside the pocket on the Bills’ second drive. He scrambled for a 20-yard gain on a third-and-14 play from the Packers’ 21. The Bills’ QB faced quick pressure from Reed, but was too fast for the defensive tackle, then he juked Savage along the sideline before taking a hit from Douglas.

On the touchdown, Allen faked a run to the right and bootlegged to the left. He easily moved outside of defensive end Preston Smith and was about to run up the left sideline into the end zone. Safety Adrian Amos was forced to leave his man, Dawson Knox, to prevent a rushing TD. As Amos came up on the QB, Allen lobbed a short pass to a wide open Knox.

“Dawson was just a naked,” Allen said. “There’s a defensive end there. I just tried to eat him to the edge. Two guys kind of peeled off Dawson and just left him there. So it was a little flick.”

Motoring early. Devin Singletary set up the Bills’ first touchdown with a nifty 30-yard run up the middle. Singletary lined up to the right of Allen in a shotgun formation, but then cut back the run to the right, which is unusual. He got a pulling block from Dion Dawkins, who knocked defensive end Rashan Gary backward. Right tackle David Quessenberry did a good job. He knocked defensive tackle Dean Lowry backward then got a piece of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. Those two blocks got Singletary in the open field, and he juked the safety, Amos, to get 10 extra yards.

Big arm. Bills fans got to see a few examples of Aaron Rodgers’ Hall of Fame arm talent, but it took awhile.

Entering the game, Rodgers had completed 25% of his passes at or behind the line of scrimmage, the highest rate in the NFL. Nine of his first 17 pass attempts into the third quarter were at or behind the line.

But Rodgers made a big-time throw for the Packers’ fourth-quarter touchdown, buying time to elude the Bills’ pass rush, then firing a 37-yard laser to Samori Toure in the middle of the end zone.