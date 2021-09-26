Plays that shaped the game: Bills ate up zone coverage in middle of field

It was an angle route, on which he came out of the backfield and ran a slant to the middle of the field.

“I was able to actually run the full route and I was able to catch it across the middle of the field and get north and south,” Moss said.

Bostic was exploited on the play. Moss juked Bostic to the ground, then ran through an arm-tackle attempt by Holcomb to get 15 yards after the catch.

Five plays later, on a third-and-4 situation from the Washington 7, Allen was pressured up the middle by Payne. Allen side-stepped him, moved to his right and found Moss wide open against Holcomb at the 4. It was an easy score for Moss.

“The touchdown catch was also the same play, just down in the red zone,” Moss said.

“I ended up slipping, and then I was trying to get across the guy’s face a little bit,” said Moss, referring to going over the middle toward the post. “But I was able to see Josh’s eyes. Then our scramble rules kicked in when he started to scramble out that way. I kicked it out, freelanced the route, and he was able to catch me."

