The Buffalo Bills got their run defense sorted out against the New York Jets – but not before a big run proved costly.

Breece Hall ripped of an 83-yard gain in the second quarter after the Bills had the Jets backed up on their own 4-yard line. The big gainer led to the Jets’ only score of the first half – a 26-yard field goal.

With starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of the game after only four plays, the Jets knew they had to rely even more on their running game.

They used two or three tight ends on 18 of their 24 carries by their running backs.

The 83-yard run came from a three-tight end formation. The Bills opted to stay in a “big nickel” package, with safety Taylor Rapp entering the game as the fifth defensive back in place of slot cornerback Taron Johnson.

Why not go to the base, 4-3 defense, with three linebackers on the field against the Jets’ power running formation?

Bills coach Sean McDermott said the problem was alignment on the big run.

“We were out of our gaps there on that long run,” McDermott said. “We had an eight-man front defense. We were misaligned a little bit there. It’s something we’ll learn from.”

Safety Jordan Poyer also said “it was an alignment issue.”

Hall, the Jets’ second-year running back, showed off his 4.39 speed on the play.

The Jets had three tight ends to the right tackle side. Rapp was lined up in a linebacker position on the weak side. Linebacker Terrel Bernard lined up on the tight end side. Bernard attacked the line of scrimmage immediately and got pinned inside bye the middle tight end. Hall broke to the outside of Bernard. Cornerback Tre’Davious White made a diving tackle attempt but Hall ran through it. He was off to the races. Good hustle by cornerback Christian Bernard from the other side of the field allowed the Bills to corral Hall at the Buffalo 13.

The Bills are loathe to use their base, 4-3 alignment on defense. Tyrel Dodson would be the third linebacker on the field in that personnel group, providing more beef.

But the Bills stayed in nickel a league-high 95% of the defensive snaps last year. They don’t practice the base defense all that much because of their preference for the nickel. And a big reason they stay in nickel so much is Johnson is one of the finest slot cornerbacks in the NFL.

Hall broke a 26-yard run out of a multi-tight end set. Dalvin Cook had runs of 9 and 10 yards out of multi-TE sets.

The other 14 Jets runs out of multi-tight end sets managed just 21 yards on 14 carries. But the big ones hurt.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the other key plays in the Bills’ loss, not counting the final three turnovers by Josh Allen, which are covered in other pieces in The News’ Bills report:

Worst call. A big second guess on the Bills’ overtime drive was the draw play to James Cook on a second-and-15 play from the 20-yard line, which came following a false-start penalty on Spencer Brown and an underthrow-incompletion from Josh Allen for Dawson Knox.

Jets All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams read the play, crashed the middle and stopped Cook for a 3-yard gain. Then Allen threw incomplete on third and 12.

“It was a two-high shell,” Allen said of the Jets’ defense. “And we were trying to steal some yards there.”

“I really felt like most of the night our first-down efficiency wasn’t great,” McDermott said when asked about the play. “We were off schedule. And when you’re against a good defense it’s hard to come back from being off schedule. You’ve got to stay on schedule, first down efficiency is important so you stay ahead of the chains and in favorable third down or second-down situations to set up a third down so you stay two-dimensional as an offense. ... Obviously, the goal was to get more than we got out of it on that run.”

Great catch. Garrett Wilson showed why he was drafted No. 10 overall in 2022 on the tying touchdown reception. The Jets’ star receiver was well covered by White on a simple fade pattern on a second-and-goal play from the 4-yard line.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson lobbed it up, giving his wideout a chance. Wilson batted the ball to himself with one hand and then caught his own rebound while on his back in the end zone. Touchdown.

Wilson has 4.38 speed in the 40-yard dash and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season after catching 83 passes for 1,103 yards.

The NFL.com scouting report on Wilson when he entered the draft out of Ohio State was he’s a “mid-air contortionist.” He proved it.

QB on the move. The one big highlight for the Bills’ quarterback came when he displayed his skill on the move outside of the pocket. It produced the first touchdown of the game, 5-yard pass to Stefon Diggs.

On a third-and-4 situation, Diggs lined up in the right slot and ran a post to the middle of the end zone against the Jets’ fine nickel cornerback, Michael Carter II. Jets defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson got inside of guard O’Cyrus Torrence – but not so quickly that Allen couldn’t react. Allen escaped the pocket to the right.

Diggs saw it immediately, spun around in the opposite direction and beat Carter to the back right corner of the end zone. Allen let the pass go just before he crossed the line of scrimmage and Diggs made a diving grab. It was a close call on the pass. The NFL rule states that as long as the passer’s back leg remains behind the line of scrimmage, the pass is legal, even if his front foot or the ball is across the line as the pass is released. The TD was upheld on video review.

An INT punt. Allen’s first interception of the season came on a heave 65-yards downfield on a third-and-8 play from the Buffalo 31. He was going for Deonte Harty, who wasn’t open. The Jets had two men deep, and safety Jordan Whitehead made a fly-ball interception. But he was downed at the Jets’ 4. It was a 65-yard change of possession, almost surely better than what the Bills would have gained on a fourth-down punt. Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, more bad turnovers were to come.