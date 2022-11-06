Plays that shaped the game: Bad angles, overflows, no shedding mark Jets' winning drive

Three big runs got the New York Jets rolling on a time-consuming drive to a winning field goal in an upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Those plays lead the plays that shaped New York’s 20-17 victory at MetLife Stadium:

Run dogged. James Robinson ripped off a 16-yard run to the Jets’ 36 with 6:40 left. Safety Jaquan Johnson came on a run blitz off left tackle and essentially was out of the play. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds overflowed to his left too far as Robinson cut the ball back up the middle. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips tried a swim move to his left and got too far out of his gap against center Connor McGovern, who shoved him out of the way to create a bigger cutback lane.

Bad angle. On the next play, Michael Carter ran wide around left end for 17 yards to the Buffalo 47. Johnson was victimized on this one. Shaq Lawson set the edge reasonably well against tackle Duane Brown to force Carter to go wide.

Johnson was unblocked and ran free to the ball carrier. But Carter, a fourth-round pick last year with 4.50 speed, was too quick to the sideline. If Johnson tried to corral the runner 2 yards downfield, he may have made the tackle. Instead, the speedy Carter ran through an arm tackle attempt and up the sideline.

Blocked up. With 4:18 left, Carter rumbled for a 15-yard gain off left guard to the Buffalo 23. It was a case where no Bills defender could get off a block.

Lawson took on pulling guard Nate Herbig, but couldn’t squeeze the lane, getting knocked to the turf. Linebacker Terrel Bernard and Johnson were in the best positions to make a play. But Bernard got fully engulfed by tight end Tyler Conklin and pushed to the right. Johnson was completely blocked by receiver Denzel Mims. Maybe Jordan Poyer would have recognized the play and gotten up on or around Mims quicker. Edmunds was on the backside and faced a clean block on the second level from guard Laken Tomlinson.

Then cornerback Dane Jackson missed a tackle at the 30, allowing for an extra 7 yards.

Too easy. The Jets’ touchdown run late in the second quarter came when they caught the Bills in a bad defensive call to defend a run up the middle.

Edmunds was off right tackle. Bernard lined up outside of left tackle. That left only safety Damar Hamlin in the middle of the field. Carter walked in for a 6-yard score.

It had to be a busted defensive call. Maybe one of the defensive ends was supposed to crash the middle to the running back regardless of who carried the ball.

Outnumbered. The Jets used a jet-sweep motion with receiver Braxton Berrios to outnumber the Bills on the 7-yard screen pass TD to Robinson that gave them a 17-14 lead in the third quarter.

Berrios went in motion wide left. Both Edmunds and Bernard flew to that side of the field, where cornerback Christian Bernard and Johnson were defending. Four Bills defenders were on three Jets receivers. The pass went to Robinson on a screen to the right, with both guards leading the way and receiver Garrett Wilson blocking.

Wilson shielded Jackson, which left just Taron Johnson and Hamlin on that side. The two guards shielded the defensive backs for an easy score.

Great call. The Bills picked a quarterback sweep at the perfect time against the perfect defense for their second touchdown.

It was a third-and-2 situation at the Jets’ 36, and the Bills lined up with three wide receivers wide to the right. Devin Singletary went in motion just before the snap wide to the right, and Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley raced to follow him.

The Jets were in man-to-man coverage. Guard Rodger Saffold pulled and took out the cornerback on the left, Sauce Gardner. That left deep safety Jordan Whitehead as the only defender between Josh Allen and the end zone. Allen turned on the speed and beat Whitehead to the end zone pylon.

It was Allen’s longest run in three years, since a 36-yarder in a road win at Miami in 2019.

Strip sack. After 13 plays on a drive to start the third quarter, the Bills finally took advantage of a third-and-long situation when Von Miller beat right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi for a sack and a fumble. A.J. Epenesa recovered the ball at the Bills' 29.

Missed opportunity. The Bills had a screen pass to Singletary pretty well set up late in the third quarter. But Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley closed fast and eluded Saffold to make a tackle for just a 2-yard gain.

Ryan Bates was out in front and blocked up linebacker Quincy Williams 7 yards downfield. Saffold didn’t close on Mosley quickly enough, although quick moves in space aren’t Saffold’s strength. It’s possible Saffold thought Singletary was going to cut outside, rather than inside, but linebacker Kwon Alexander was waiting outside. If Singletary eluded Mosley, it would have been a big gaine. The Bills got the first down, but the drive stalled when Allen overthrew Nyhiem Hines down the sideline on a third-and-9 play. The Bills settled for a field goal.