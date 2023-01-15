Playoff Josh, Favorite Josh: Buffalo Bills teammates can't wait to see what Allen has in store

The last 16 games featured the full Josh Allen Experience. Don’t turn away because you are going to miss something. If at the stadium, make sure the DVR at home is working. If at home, make sure the rewind button is only a click away.

Every scramble and third-down throw. Every winning drive and key mistake. Every 1,061 of his snaps. Add it all up and by the end of the three-hour carnival ride, you might be equally exhausted (why did he make that pass!?) and enthralled by the result (wow, what a win!).

Allen’s fourth season featured the kind of things Buffalo Bills fans have become accustomed to. Thirty-five touchdown passes. A whopping 762 rushing yards. And end-of-game marches to beat Baltimore, Detroit and Miami.

The league-leading 19 turnovers were a stain on the ledger, but this is Allen’s time to join contemporaries Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow by reaching the Super Bowl and bring his organization and this region back to the cusp of glory for the first time in 29 years.

Allen is ready. Don’t ask him – he’s a “one-week season” kind of guy. Ask his teammates. Any and all of them.

“Playoff Josh has been my favorite Josh,” right guard Ryan Bates said after practice Wednesday.

First, a great line by Bates. Second, an accurate line. In his first six playoff starts, Allen has 14 touchdown passes and only one interception, statistics that should have the entire building confident. The Bills are 3-3, but he has played winning football each time.

“There is something about him – the ‘dog’ in him comes out more because it’s that much more important,” Bates said. “You lose and you go home. Playoff Josh is different to me than Regular Season Josh because, knock on wood, he always turns it up and he knows exactly what to do in every situation.”

Everything is right in front of Allen. Right there for him to take it, seize it, own it. Sunday’s home game against a depleted Dolphins team that will be starting their third-string quarterback. Next week’s potential Divisional Round matchup against Burrow, but in Buffalo. And an AFC Championship Game at a neutral site (Atlanta if against Kansas City) or at home (any other opponent).

“Going into a playoff game with No. 17, shoot, I feel really good,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said.

Among the elite

Allen’s play in his first six playoff games ranks among the league’s luminaries.

Among the 51 quarterbacks with at least 225 playoff pass attempts, Allen’s 106.6 rating is first and one of only five at 100 of more. High-level stuff.

Among quarterbacks in their first six starts, Allen ranks eighth in passer rating, tied for first with Mahomes and the Rams’ Kurt Warner in touchdown passes (14), ninth in completion percentage (65.4) and sixth in passing yards (1,718).

Allen is in the same conversation as Dallas’ Troy Aikman (first with a 116.9 rating, 71.3 completion rate), the Chargers’ Dan Fouts (first with 1,934 passing yards) and Warner (second with 1,856 passing yards). All are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Comparing Allen to the Bills’ Hall of Fame quarterback, Jim Kelly, is also notable. Kelly had 10 touchdowns, eight interceptions and an 85.1 rating in his first six playoff starts. The difference? Kelly’s sixth start came in the Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants.

Allen’s Bills reached the AFC title game two years ago and the Divisional Round last year, losing at Kansas City both times. Midseason clunkers to the New York Jets and Minnesota cost the Bills a shot at home-field advantage, but Allen and Co. have responded with seven consecutive wins.

Allen’s playoff debut was a wild-card round loss at Houston following the 2019 season.

“Still pretty young in this league,” he said. “I felt like I pressed a little bit throughout that game.”

That out of his system, Allen had five touchdowns in three 2020 playoff games and nine touchdowns in two 2021 playoff games. Playoff Josh burst onto the scene.

This year has brought change for Allen. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, his play caller for three years, left for the New York Giants. Quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey was promoted to coordinator.

“The thing Dorsey does a nice job of is quarterback runs,” an AFC assistant coach said. “They call them in game plan-specific situations and are almost always dialing it up against the right fronts. They have the numbers advantage and either use a lead blocker or remove the running back to push the defense further away.”

Allen is always pushing the defense to make plays to slow him down. On the practice field as well as off, he pushes his teammates to reach new levels, but even as the stakes increase and the tension rises, his modus operandi is simple – he’s not bursting at the seams. Wednesday was still Wednesday, Thursday still Thursday, etc.

“He continues being himself and that’s tough sometimes when everyone around him is telling you to tense up,” center Mitch Morse said. “That really helps a lot of guys. It resonates when he walks into the huddle. It’s infectious. As the leader of this team, he knows he shoulders a lot of that responsibility and takes it with grace and doesn’t flinch and makes us all at ease.”

Best will be required

Allen’s shoulders must be figuratively and literally sturdy. More than any other quarterback in the playoffs, he has more responsibility and pressure, the task of carrying both his team’s run and pass games and the pressure of said responsibility.

“Defenses are planning to take away (receiver Stefon) Diggs and if they defend that read, Allen takes off and looks to work some kind of miracle,” the AFC assistant coach said. “The thing is, he’s really good at it.”

Allen’s best will be required because, let’s face it, the Bills aren’t the absolute favorite. Some might even make them the third choice behind the Bengals and Chiefs. The Bills don’t need a miracle to reach the Super Bowl, but they need be on point.

Next weekend’s quarterbacks will be Mahomes, should be Allen and Burrow and either the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert or Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence. Impressive-as-all-get-out depth.

The rankings among the Bills, Bengals and Chiefs …

Running backs: 1. Kansas City; 2. Cincinnati; 3. Bills.

Receivers: 1. Cincinnati; 2. Bills; 3. Kansas City.

Tight ends: 1. Kansas City; 2. Bills; 3. Cincinnati.

Offensive line: 1. Kansas City; 2. Bills; 3. Cincinnati.

And the quarterback rankings? Mahomes might be the NFL MVP (5,608 all-purpose yards compared to 5,045 for Allen and 4,732 for Burrow). But the Bills believe because they believe in Allen.

“In my opinion, he’s the best player in the NFL,” Bates said.

Said right tackle Spencer Brown: “He goes out there and he’s Josh Allen. Just making plays. You know what you’re going to get every single time. I know what I’m going to get from Josh.”

Allen’s versatility will be on full-throttle display. When there are no tomorrows, there is no holding back so designed quarterback runs should be in the offing if defenses play man coverage and/or don’t assign a shadowlike linebacker such as New England occasionally did last week.

“It’s really tough because my first thought would be, ‘I have to make him beat us from the pocket, make him throw on time and not let him get out and create,’ ” Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, now an NBC analyst, told The News earlier this season. “But then you see what he does in the pocket and his timing, and then you say, ‘Well, I can’t let him sit in the pocket and now I have to take some chances and create some rushes and put some pressure on him.’

“I don’t think there’s any one good, surefire way to play him.”

Fourth chance is best chance

The fun part for Allen’s teammates on offense is celebrating his great plays and then reviewing it days later. He has 16 rushes of at least 12 yards and 84 completions of at least 16 yards, leading the Bills to a second-place finish in yards per game (397.6, behind only Kansas City’s 413.6) and joining Philadelphia as the only two offenses to be top 10 in rushing and passing – the Bills were seventh/seventh and the Eagles fifth/ninth.

“We’ll watch it and be like, ‘Holy (cow), how did he make that play?’” Bates said.

The Josh Allen Experience was on display against the Patriots, a game the Bills needed to win to secure the second seed, which means a second-round home playoff game (instead of a trip to Cincinnati) and potentially a neutral-site AFC title game against the Chiefs (instead of yet another trip to Kansas City).

Third-and-7 from the Patriots’ 21 in the first quarter. The Patriots rushed seven against the Bills’ six-man protection and Allen threw a 19-yard dart to receiver Gabe Davis. A high-velocity, high-degree-of-difficulty throw looked to make routine. The Bills scored two plays later.

Second-and-10 from the Patriots’ 42 in the third quarter. Allen was immediately under pressure on a bootleg to the right, but he scrambled out of harm’s way enough to throw a 42-yard touchdown to receiver John Brown.

“Just a flick of the wrist on some of those passes and on the John Brown touchdown, you see him rolling out and it looks so effortless,” fullback Reggie Gilliam said. “It was on the run and on the money. Just absolutely incredible. I’m like, ‘This is really my quarterback?’ ”

Said Bates: “Bootleg. Back foot. Josh let it rip and it was an unbelievable catch.”

And third-and-10 from the Patriots’ 49. The Bills had a five-man protection with two edge chips to give Allen an extra sliver of time. Diggs ran straight down the left sideline and collected Allen’s pass for the touchdown.

More plays like that and the Bills will be in Glendale, Ariz., next month. A middling win-loss record to start a career isn’t uncommon. Remember, Manning started 0-3 and 3-6 before a run to the Super Bowl title. Allen’s fourth chance is his best.

“Josh said a few weeks ago, after we clinched the division, ‘Yeah, these hats and T-shirts are cool and all but I have enough of these – I want something more,’ ” Gilliam said. “He’s living and breathing that every day.”

Among the best

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ranks among the NFL’s best in the playoffs. A look at where he stacks up with other players through their first six starts:

Passer rating

1. Troy Aikman, Dallas, 116.9

2. Tony Eason, New England, 115.6

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 112.6

4. Jeff Hostetler, Giants/Raiders, 112.0

5. Joe Theismann, Washington, 110.7

T8. Josh Allen, Bills, 106.6

Touchdown passes

T1 Josh Allen, Bills, 14

T1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 14

T1 Kurt Warner, Rams, 14

Six players tied with 13: Troy Aikman (Dallas), Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay), Drew Brees (Chargers/New Orleans), Bernie Kosar (Cleveland), Joe Montana (San Francisco) and Dan Marino (Miami).

Completion percentage

1. Troy Aikman, Dallas, 71.3

2. Joe Theismann, Washington, 68.2

3. Nick Foles, Philadelphia, 68.1

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 67.8

5. Matthew Stafford, Detroit/Rams, 67.3

9. Josh Allen, Bills, 65.4

Passing yards

1. Dan Fouts, Chargers, 1,934

2. Kurt Warner, Rams, 1,856

3. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis, 1,829

4. Matthew Stafford, Detroit/Rams, 1,813

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 1,729

6. Josh Allen, Bills, 1,718

Josh vs. Jim

A statistical comparison of the first six playoff games for Josh Allen and Bills Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly:

Category Allen Kelly

Record 3-3 3-3

Comp.-Att. 149-228 115-199

Comp. Pct. 65.4% 57.8%

Yards 1,718 1,663

Touchdowns 14 10

Interceptions 1 8

Sacked 13 6

Passer rating 106.6 85.1

*Note: Kelly’s sixth start was the Bills’ Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants.

Allen Game-by-Game Playoffs

2019

Round Opponent Comp.-Att. Yards TD INT Rating Result

Wild card at Houston 24-46 264 0 0 69.5 L 22-19

2020

Round Opponent Comp.-Att. Yards TD INT Rating Result

Wild card Indianapolis 26-35 324 2 0 121.6 W 27-24

Divisional Baltimore 23-37 206 1 0 86.1 W 17-3

AFC title game at Kansas City 28-48 287 2 1 80.8 L 38-24

2021

Round Opponent Comp.-Att. Yards TD INT Rating Result

Wild card New England 21-25 308 5 0 157.6 W 47-17

Divisional at Kansas City 27-37 329 4 0 136.0 L 42-36