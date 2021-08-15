'Playing with a pillow on your head': Buffalo Bills embrace new helmet covers

“At first, I just saw it on my helmet, so I'm like, ‘Damn, is this some kind of a subliminal message?’ " he said.

But he realized there were other poofier helmets in the locker room. Players put them on, gave each other some grief for what they looked like, and then took the field.

“Then after one practice, I looked at Justin Zimmer, I'm like ‘Man, I know we were getting after it, and I didn't feel anything,’ " Morse said.

For some, there was less of a visual adjustment. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver wore the caps at the University of Houston.

“You really don’t feel it,” he said. “The only thing that’s weird is when you watch film they tend to slide up, and it looks crazy on film. Other than that, they aren’t bad.”

Zimmer says it “just feels like you're playing with a pillow on your head.” That comes from both the weight and how that weight is distributed.

“I think the beauty of it is that it's covering the whole helmet, and so it's very evenly balanced,” Plagman said. “I think there have been some other products similar that maybe focused on one area. … Making sure we're covering that whole helmet has definitely helped kind of balance out that weight.”