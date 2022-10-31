Playing time at cornerback will look different following Tre White's return to Bills

The Buffalo Bills will soon have a decision to make at cornerback.

The deadline to activate Tre’Davious White to the active roster arrives at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and coach Sean McDermott said White would be activated, though he would not speculate on when White will play. When that comes, the cornerback room will get more crowded.

Against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, it was Kaiir Elam who had the edge in playing time over fellow rookie cornerback Christian Benford. Elam played 38 defensive snaps – 58% of the team total – compared to 28 snaps (42%) for Benford against Green Bay. On the opposite side, veteran Dane Jackson played all 66 defensive snaps.

If White is ready to play as soon as Week 9 against the Jets, he’ll eat into some of those snaps. It’s possible the Bills might have White on some sort of a pitch count as he returns from injury. If so, that could lead to plenty of lineup shuffling.

Here are four more observations from the snap counts in the Bills’ Week 8 win.

1. Zack Moss dressed, but did not play. The Bills went with just Devin Singletary (44 offensive snaps, 75%) and James Cook (15 snaps, 25%) at running back. Moss, who was inactive in Week 6, didn’t make it onto the field despite being in uniform.

2. Von Miller again hit 70% of the snaps. Miller played 46 of 66 defensive snaps – exactly 70%. It’s the second consecutive game he’s played at least 70% of the snaps, and third time in seven games. In three other games, Miller has been between 49% and 52% of the defensive snaps.

3. Shaq Lawson played just 15 snaps. Elsewhere on the defensive line, Lawson played 23% of the snaps, a somewhat smaller number than was expected against a team that ran the ball with as much success as Green Bay did. Lawson’s run defense is usually his best attribute, but he was on the field less than every other defensive lineman who played.

4. Bobby Hart played a significant role. The Bills used a sixth offensive lineman on 10 snaps against the Packers. That was Bobby Hart each time. Hart played 11 offensive snaps (19%), also replacing left guard Rodger Saffold for one play.

Game ball: Stefon Diggs

Position players other than quarterbacks don’t really win the MVP anymore, but if they did, Diggs is building a darn strong case. He had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown against the Packers, and now for the season has 55 catches (third in the NFL) for 764 yards (second) and seven touchdowns (tied for first). Think about his: Every other wide receiver on the Bills’ roster has combined for 54 catches.

Stat of the game: 2,198

Josh Allen's passing yardage through seven games is tied for the most in franchise history with Drew Bledsoe, who had that number in 2002. It is the third time a Bills quarterbackk has reached 2,000 yards through the seventh game. Allen had 2,018 yards in 2020.

Quote of the game

“It is high. Yeah, it is. That's what we expect from ourselves. It's a standard. It's a daily standard and there are a lot of areas where we didn't meet that expectation for ourselves tonight.” – McDermott on his team needing to make improvements despite Sunday’s win