Players thank Bills Mafia for their support, vow to come back strong

The Bills' season ended with a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
A number of Bills players and team president Kim Pegula took to social media late Sunday night to thank the fans.
Here is a sampling:
Buffalo thank you for a hell of a season. You guys (The Mafia) has been like no other from the start. We lost to a great team but believe me The Buffalo Bills will come back stronger then no other. Love You #BillsMafia and, Love you #Buffalo .. ShnowMan #Out ☃️✌🏽— Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 25, 2021
Thank you fans for a memorable year! #BILLSMAFIA . We have unfinished business so see you next season!— Kim Pegula (@KimPegula) January 25, 2021
#BillMafia thank you for love all year no matter what. You are unbelievable fans❤️ so proud to be on this team with these guys.🤞🏽— Cody Ford ✞ (@Cody_Ford74) January 25, 2021
Hell of a season! We'll be back🤝— Zack Moss ❌ (@PresMoss2) January 25, 2021
As always, all glory to God. We will be back. #BILLSMAFIA— Dawson Knox (@dawson_knox) January 25, 2021
Thank you #BIllsMafia— Antonio Williams (@A_B_Williams26) January 25, 2021
#BillsMafia ILOVEYOU❤️ and thank you for all your support🙏— Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) January 25, 2021
Proud to be a Bill. Thank you Bills Mafia, you're the best 👊🏼— Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) January 25, 2021