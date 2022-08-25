Players on bubble look to impress in Bills' preseason finale vs. Panthers

The battle for the last five or six spots on the Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster goes down to the wire Friday night when the team closes the preseason against the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Sean McDermott plans to sit the team’s starters in the 7 p.m. game at Bank of America Stadium. General Manager Brandon Beane said it’s going to be a close call on the final cuts, which must be made by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“We do a personnel meeting after each of these games,” Beane said this week. “We talk to the position coach. He may rank them like this. You talk to the coordinator, it may be slightly different. Sean's maybe a little different and mine and other people. So that shows you how close some of these battles are. And yeah, I mean, we got to get to 53. I could tell you we're in the 50s, whether it's 58 … we're in the 50s. It's coming down truly to this week of practice and also one more final test. And then we've got to make some decisions.”

Given the success the Bills have had in recent years, it’s likely some of their cuts are going to get picked up by other teams.

Bills' young players are trying not to get caught up in the cottage industry that is predicting the 53 who make it.

“The coaches, they have their own process, and there’s always surprises every year,” said wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. “People think they know, and then at the last second things happen. And so I try not to wrap myself in that too much cause I just feel like it’s going to throw me off mentally if I go into this next game just thinking, ‘Oh, if I do this or don’t do this it’s going to affect the outcome.’ ... So I’m just going into this game just with a clear mindset, just playing this game like it’s my last game and going all out and letting the numbers and the roster spots speak for it after.”

Hodgins is right. There often is a surprise or two among the final cuts. With that in mind, here’s a look at the players on the roster bubble who might benefit from a big game vs. Carolina:

• Hodgins. The Bills have kept six wide receivers each of the past four years, but plenty of NFL teams keep seven. Hodgins looks like No. 7 behind Jake Kumerow, who has more special teams value and is a virtual lock. Can Hodgins make a final push to be a seventh wideout?

Regarding the exhibition finale, Hodgins said: “It’s always going to help people out like me who are kind of the last guys to try to make this roster and guys who are fighting for playing time and stuff. So the more experience I could get, the more playing time, the more reps, it’s going to help me out in the long run.”

• Tight ends Quentin Morris and Tommy Sweeney. Entering camp many suspected the Bills would keep two tight ends on the active roster and stash the third (Sweeney) on the practice squad. Morris, however, had another good summer, catching almost everything thrown in his direction and improving as a blocker. Morris made more plays in camp than Sweeney. Sweeney is a bigger man and has more special teams experience. The Bills kept only two tight ends last year. Would Morris make it through waivers and onto the practice squad like last year?

• Offensive linemen Bobby Hart, Greg Mancz and Greg Van Roten. The Bills surely will keep two of these three. Buffalo kept nine offensive linemen the past two years but took 10 to the opener in 2019. Will they keep all three? Hart has improved his chances by looking competent at guard. Mancz and Van Roten can play guard and center. Second-year man Tommy Doyle looks as if he’s moving around better after suffering a foot injury, although he still didn’t practice this week. The guess is he won’t have to go on an injured list. Based on preseason usage, it looks like Hart is ahead of Mancz and Van Roten. Van Roten might be No. 10.

• Defensive backs Nick McCloud and Cam Lewis. At cornerback, the first decision is what happens with Tre’Davious White? Will the Bills keep him on the 53-man roster so he could start practicing in September, if possible. Or will he start on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and be unable to practice until after Week 4.

If White goes on PUP, McCloud looks like the sixth cornerback (and the 10th defensive back), a shade ahead of Lewis. It’s another close call. McCloud probably has more position flexibility between safety and corner, although Lewis has worked some at safety lately, too. The Bills kept 10 defensive backs in 2018 and 2019, and nine in 2020 and 2021.

• Linebacker Baylon Spector. The rookie seventh-round draft pick from Clemson has had a good summer and probably is a lock for the roster. The Bills have kept six linebackers to open the season every year of McDermott’s tenure.