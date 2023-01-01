PlayAction: Unheralded Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader presents problem in middle for Bills

Two of the most underrated defensive players in the NFL will be on the field in Monday night’s showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Neither Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano nor Cincinnati defensive tackle D.J. Reader ever has made the Pro Bowl, despite the fact they have been high-level starters for the past six seasons.

Milano was a first alternate to the Pro Bowl this year at outside linebacker. Reader was a fifth alternate at defensive tackle.

Reader didn’t make the Pro Bowl this year because he missed six games early in the season. However, the 6-foot-3, 347-pounder has been a monster at nose tackle against the run since returning to the lineup the past six games.

Reader is fifth in NFL in run-stuff percentage among starting defensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

He has been so good, NBC Sports analyst Chris Sims was prompted this week to say: “There is no way the Bills are going to run the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals. There’s no way.”

I don’t agree with that. If the Bengals are going to drop eight into coverage some of the time, as they did against Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, an offense must make them pay a little with the run game.

In Week 13, Kansas City gained 127 yards on 22 carries from its two running backs in a 27-24 loss.

The Bills need to run a little, but it won’t be easy up the middle with Reader clogging things.

“Special player,” Bills center Mitch Morse said. “A big guy who has great lateral quickness but also explosive, and as a nose tackle, really good football player. And one of those guys that can make plays late in the play by just finishing, using his hands very well. And he's just a big guy, and he uses his size to his advantage.”

“He’s one of the best defensive tackles in the league and, for some reason, not really anybody knows about him,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters. “It’s time people start knowing about him.”

Reader shrugged off the fact he has a relatively low name-recognition factor among average fans.

“Who cares? We don’t care,” he said two weeks ago. “We’ll just keep coming out there and punching people in the mouth. ... We feel like we can stop any running back in the league and that’s what we go out to prove every week. It’s the first thing we talk about, run game, run game, run game. Then we get to passing downs. We gotta make teams one-dimensional. We don’t feel like you can beat us just passing the ball. You’ve got to be able to do both.”

Bingo. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has done a good job of striving for a semblance of balance the second half of the season. It will be important Monday night.

Off-the-ball prejudice

The fact Milano wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl is an example of a flaw in the voting system. Three defensive ends and three outside linebackers get picked. But the outside linebackers almost always are stand-up edge rushers, as was the case this year. New England’s Matthew Judon, the Chargers’ Khalil Mack and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt were the outside backer picks.

There only are two spots for true “off-the-ball” linebackers. The Jets’ C.J. Mosley was named the starter and Baltimore’s Roquan Smith the backup. No problem with Mosley. He was sensational. Smith is great, too, but he played his first eight games with Chicago before being traded to the Ravens. He played only seven games in the AFC. Milano deserved it ahead of Smith this year.

Familiar foes

The Bengals played seven opponents this year after the Bills had faced them, partly due to the AFC East-AFC North crossover in the schedule. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said his assistant coaches got plenty of chances to admire Josh Allen while studying for upcoming foes. Likewise, the Bills played four games vs. opponents that previously played Cincinnati. It’s not a competitive advantage for either side. The Bengals’ quality control coaches would have done a thorough study of the Bills regardless.

“We’ve seen him all year on the offensive side of the ball because of our crossover tape with that division and them playing our opponents,” Taylor said. “We’ve probably crossed over with Buffalo seven, eight times this year.

"So we’ve gotten a full dose of what he does. Really exciting player, extends plays. The play’s never dead. He’s got the arm strength to make every throw you could possibly make. Probably one of his best throws this year was Pittsburgh when he was backed up on the third play of the game he threw a 98-yard touchdown. He’s a big-time playmaker. All hands on deck when you’re trying to corral him in the pocket.”

The 30,000-foot view

The Bengals’ football department used to be the laughingstock of the NFL. But that’s old, old news. The Bengals have been one of the better drafting organizations in the league the past 15 years, under personnel director Duke Tobin. This year they had the seventh-most players who were their own draftees on the opening day roster. Owner Mike Brown is patient. He kept Marvin Lewis as coach for 16 years. There were seven playoff appearances but no playoff wins. He kept Taylor despite a 6-25-1 record his first two years and now has been rewarded with a 21-11 record the past two seasons and a Super Bowl appearance.

Top edge rusher

Tobin also has had hits in free agency. Six of the Bengals’ defensive starters came via free agency in the past three seasons.

The most expensive was defensive end Trey Hendrickson, signed from New Orleans in 2020 for four years and $60 million, $15 million a year. He’s the 19th highest paid edge rusher in the league, according to Spotrac.com. Hendrickson parlayed a 14-sack season for New Orleans in 2020, his first season as a starter, into the big payday. Hendrickson had 13.5 sacks last year and has six this year, but he’s 11th in pressures, with 58.

Bills linebacker A.J. Klein played with Hendrickson in New Orleans and wasn’t surprised by his breakout.

“You saw the motor, you saw the athletic ability, his strength for his size,” Klein said. “Obviously, and this is not a knock at all, he’s not (Bradley) Chubb or Von Miller. But Trey is a hard-nosed football player who understands the game, uses his leverage really well, uses his speed really well. I think his get-off and his use of his hands is one of the best in the league. I definitely saw it.”

Hendrickson will go against Dion Dawkins. Hendrickson is playing with a broken wrist suffered Dec. 11. It kept him out only one game, but he’s playing with a brace on it. He played 24 snaps last week, about half of his season per-game average.

Stats for the road

Ja’Marr Chase has 11 catches of 40-plus yards the past two seasons, tied for the most in the league. Chase plays about 20% of his snaps from the slot, and he’s dangerous running after the catch. ... The Bills’ defense leads the NFL in allowing the fewest points per game in the second half – 7.7. Cincinnati stands eighth, not far behind, at 8.7 points. ... Bengals star safety Jessie Bates, a second-round draft pick in 2018, has 469 total tackles rank second among NFL defensive backs the past five years. ... The Bengals are 12-26 on "Monday Night Football." The Bills are 20-27.