PlayAction: Tua Tagovailoa couldn't ask for better shot to prove Bills fans wrong

You have to hand it to the Miami Dolphins. They have done everything imaginable to help Tua Tagovailoa succeed.

Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills is a big moment for Miami’s third-year quarterback. The Dolphins are on a roll. He’s at home. The arch-rival Bills are all banged up. The time is now to show he can go toe to toe – or at least trade some blows – with Josh Allen.

Many Bills fans think Tua is trash. He’s not trash. But how special is he? Does his ceiling rise up anywhere close to the elite tier? We get a good indication Sunday.

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said during training camp that Tagovailoa throws “the most accurate, catchable ball I’ve ever seen.”

Position grades: Bills run defense passes power test, gears up for Miami speed The Buffalo Bills’ run defense passed a “thunder test” Monday night against Tennessee. Next is more of a lightning test for the run defense in Miami.

At the time, that sounded like a coach trying a little to hard to pump up his confidence-needy QB.

After watching Tagovailoa torch the Baltimore defense Sunday for 469 yards and six touchdowns, McDaniel said: “It kind of makes it tangible what his teammates myself, the coaching staff have been seeing this whole offseason.”

The book on Tagovailoa is the same as it was when he came out of Alabama: Accurate passer, great intangibles, great football IQ, good pocket presence, an outstanding rhythm thrower.

He’s not an amazing arm talent. He doesn’t have great size, at 6-foot, 217. How well does he play out of structure and in the face of pressure? Those are the questions he needs to answer this season.

But through two weeks, McDaniel has unlocked Tagovailoa’s rhythm passing. He has a quick drop-back, the back foot plants, he delivers the ball on time and on the mark.

“Tua has improved a lot,” said Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson Thursday. “I played with him his rookie year. He always had that deep ball. I’ve seen that in practice.

“He’s in a rhythm,” Lawson said. “When he knows where he’s going, he’s going to get the ball there, he can hit it. That’s an improvement I’ve seen from his rookie year to last year to this year. He’s quick and decisive. He’s a smarter quarterback.”

The Dolphins made the big move in March to acquire the most dangerous receiving weapon on the planet, Tyreek Hill, in a trade with Kansas City. Hill has 4.29-second speed in the 40-yard dash and now pairs with Jaylen Waddle, a 4.35 sprinter.

Last season, Tagovailoa had the highest rate of throws into tight coverage (19.3%), according to Next Gen Stats. Voila! It’s already down to 8.4% through two weeks.

The Dolphins have improved Tagovailoa’s offensive line. They gave left tackle Terron Armstead $25 million a year in free agency. Armstead is a top-three in the NFL.

Bills secondary without three starters at Thursday's practice Three starters from the Buffalo Bills secondary did not practice Thursday as the team gears up to face the Miami Dolphins.

And the Dolphins hired McDaniel, the 39-year-old Shanahan family disciple who brought big chunks of the San Francisco playbook to South Florida.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Shanahan system is quarterback friendly. Jimmy Garoppolo took it to Super Bowl and “final four” appearances. It starts with the outside zone run, which sets up bootleg, play-action passes and all kinds of crossing routes. Stretch the field horizontally, and it will open up vertically. Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers offense is near the top of the league in run-after-catch yards ever year.

Tagovailoa has run play-action fakes on 41% of his passes through two weeks, which puts him at the top of the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

One thing Tagovailoa hasn’t seen a lot in the first two weeks is pressure. New England doesn’t have a great pass rush. Edge rushing is the glaring weakness of the Baltimore defense.

Tagovailoa did make some nice plays outside the structure of the offense last week. He escaped heat up the middle and threw a 2-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.

But getting Tagovailoa in obvious pass situations and then getting him off his spot in the pocket will be key for the Bills’ front four.

“It’s the key every week,” Lawson said. “Week in and week out it starts up front. You’ve got to affect the quarterback some type of way, hands in the face, moving him, sacking him, hitting him.”

Miami thinks Tua's ceiling is way higher than Garoppolo's. We shall see.

Men in motion

The ability of the Bills’ banged-up secondary to communicate before the snap will be put to a tough test. Miami leads the NFL at overall pre-snap motion, at 77.3%, according to ESPN. (The Bills are 15th at 53.4%.)

What’s tougher for inexperienced players to handle is Miami also leads the league at 45.2% in motion at the snap, according to ESPN. (Buffalo is third at 35.1%.) You get Hill or Waddle flying behind the line in Jet-motion action, and it almost looks like a CFL play coming at you. The Bills will be in zone coverage a ton, but they still will have to handle the shifting balance in the formation.

“Just be aware and be talking,” cornerback Taron Johnson said. “I feel like training camp has been great for us because we had to deal a lot with that motion from our own offense. Just that alone, I feel like we’re pretty used to it and we’re expecting it.”

Blitzing Allen?

Miami has a different head coach but the same defensive coordinator in Josh Boyer, in his third season running the Dolphins defense.

Miami liked to attack Allen the past two years. In the game at Buffalo last season, Miami blitzed Allen 25 times in 48 dropbacks (52%), according to Buffalo News charting. It was the highest rate he was blitzed all season. Allen was 15 of 23 for 119 yards and two TDs on those blitz plays. In two 2020 games, Miami blitzed Allen a combined 36%, and he went 17 of 22 for 286 yards with four TDs.

You would think Miami will back off some, right? One high-quality starting cornerback, Byron Jones, is on injured reserve. The man who took his place to start the season, Nik Needham, was benched last week in favor of undrafted rookie Kader Kohou. Star corner Xavien Howard is battling a sore groin, and the guess is he’ll play.

Miami blitzed Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson a whopping 54% last week and blitzed New England’s Mac Jones a healthy 33% in Week 1.

However, the two most blitzed QBs in the NFL last year were: 1. Jackson. 2. Jones. Coaches tend to not change their stripes. Allen better be ready to make some hot reads.

Stats for the road

Miami won seven straight at Hard Rock Stadium. ... Since 2017, the Bills’ defense has allowed the fewest pass plays of 20-plus yards (97) in the NFL and the fewest passing TDs (87). That’s only 1.2 20-plus plays a game. The Dolphins have eight 20-plus passes in two games. ... Armstead holds the NFL Combine record for fastest 40-yard dash time by an offensive lineman, 4.71 at 306 pounds in 2013. ... Fullback, another staple of the Shanahan offense, is back in Miami. Alex Ingold has played 36% of the snaps. But the Bills will have to keep Johnson on the field in the slot and try to stop Miami’s run with a lighter box. No way Buffalo is putting a third linebacker on the field with Hill and Waddle as the two wideouts. Every handoff is a mini-victory for the defense because it’s a play that isn’t a target for Hill.