PlayAction: Talk of Bill Belichick's record without Tom Brady misses the mark

Under the category of lies, damned lies and statistics, we present the head coaching record of Bill Belichick without Tom Brady: 79-87.

It has become a trend on social media and sports talk shows for people to claim this diminishes Belichick’s legacy.

Ridiculous. Belichick is the greatest NFL coach of all time, regardless of his record without Brady.

No coach wins without good players. No great coach ever won without a good quarterback. Paul Brown won seven titles with Otto Graham and never won another in 15 seasons without him. Brown is up there in the conversation with Belichick as one of the greatest coaches ever (even if you don’t agree that Belichick is the greatest).

By any measure, Belichick stands at the top of his profession. His defensive game plans overcame some of the greatest offenses in history in conference or league title games: the Joe Montana-led 49ers, the Bills in Super Bowl 25, the Rams’ Greatest Show on Turf in Super Bowl 36 and Peyton Manning’s Colts. His game management is unmatched. Not calling a time out before the decisive play in the Super Bowl win over Seattle is at the top of countless examples. His salary cap management and willingness to unload veterans just past their prime helped keep the Patriots dynasty going for 20 years. His trade record (Randy Moss) is good. His ability to stockpile draft picks is good. His track record of hiring assistants is mostly outstanding. Every opposing head coach and top quarterback who ever faced the Pats talked about how hard Belichick made the challenge.

Even the performance of his teams without Brady is not bad, regardless of what the record says. He went 11-5 with Matt Cassel at QB in 2008. He did a good job getting the Patriots to the playoffs last season with rookie Mac Jones at QB.

Belichick wasn’t nearly as good a head coach during his five-year tenure with the Cleveland Browns as he became with the Patriots. He improved as a communicator and a leader. He learned from his mistakes. But his Browns’ tenure from 1991 to 1995 was not an abject failure. He built a solid program beneath the shaky ownership of Art Modell. He got them to 11-5 and a playoff win in 1994. He resurrected Vinny Testaverde’s career. Then the Browns moved and it fell apart.

Yet the Belichick-without-Brady narrative persists.

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel tweeted in October: “Belichick is starting to show you he is an average coach without Brady.”

You’d think a guy who won two rings with Belichick would be a little more grateful. That speaks to the fact Belichick can be cold and calculating. It’s not easy to play for him or coach for him.

I recall a conversation I had at the Super Bowl in 2008 with Pepper Johnson, the former great Giants linebacker who coached on Belichick’s staff for 14 years.

“Did you ever see the Clint Eastwood movie, 'Heartbreak Ridge'?" Johnson asked, referring to a film in which the star actor plays a stern Marine Corps sergeant.

“Every day his men come out, and they always have the wrong shirt on. That's how I feel every day when I go to practice with Belichick. I never have exactly what he wants. Whether it's my script (of plays) or the shorts I’m wearing or whatever. I can never get it completely right. I've known him for 22 years, and I've been working with him for 17.”

“You need to be firm in this business,” Johnson said. “You can't have your coaches relax. Relax for what? It's not a comfortable game.”

Of course, there is no great Belichick legacy without the greatness of Brady. The same goes for Vince Lombardi with Bart Starr, Don Shula with Bob Griese and Dan Marino, Tom Landry and Roger Staubach, Bill Walsh and Montana, Marv Levy and Jim Kelly and on and on.

As any coach at any level of any sport knows, you can do a good job coaching on a team with a losing record. Belichick isn’t perfect. He makes mistakes. Just a lot fewer of them than his competitors.

Old-school relationships

Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy played five years for the Patriots and spoke about Belichick’s old-school style in comparison with Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley as a guest on the Pat McAfee Show last month.

“I would say the biggest difference between Bill and Staley is relationships,” Van Noy said. “Staley has relationships with every single player on the team. It’s really impressive how he can work a room. He’s got everybody’s number in (his) favorites. He can call them right then and there. And any player, he reaches out. I respect that. In this new age of players, you’ve gotta do that. And he’s done a great job of that.”

Van Noy on Belichick: “And I’m not saying Bill – I have a great relationship with Bill. But not everybody does. So, I would say that’s the biggest difference, is the relationship base Staley forms versus Bill.”

Mac vs. blitz

One thing the Patriots are going to have to figure out for next season is finding better answers for Jones vs. the blitz.

Against the blitz, according to Pro Football Focus, Jones ranks last among NFL starters in completion percentage (51.6%), passer rating (65.4) and yards per attempt (5.7). Jones has not been blitzed at a ridiculous rate (23.3%). It’s seventh lowest, but there’s a big bunch of QBs in that range.

A third of Jones’ sacks (11 of 33) have come on blitzes.

It’s unfair to put most of the blame on Jones, although he obviously does not have elite elusiveness in the pocket. The Patriots have not been good enough in pass protection across the board this season. Conor McDermott will make his sixth consecutive start vs. the Bills. He’s their fourth right tackle on the season.

The Pats’ also haven’t given Jones good enough answers vs. pressure. He has thrown too many lower-percentage go-balls down the sideline vs. rushes of five or more, as The Athletic’s Nate Tice outlined last week.

Jones did a little better last week vs. the Dolphins, who sent the blitz on a high, 41% rate, according to PFF. Jones hit 8 of 13 for 55 yards with two TDs and two sacks.

The Bills blitzed Jones on only 4 of 41 attempts earlier this season, according to Buffalo News charting. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier didn’t blitz Jones much in the wild-card playoff game last year, either, but that’s partly because the game was out of hand so quickly.

Stats for the road

If the Patriots win Sunday, it will be Belichick’s 20th postseason berth as a head coach, the most ever. He’s tied with Dallas’ Landry at 19 seasons. ... The Patriots are last in the NFL in red zone offense, converting TDs at just 41%. They shouldn’t be that bad, given they have good, power running backs. The Bills have improved to ninth best in red-zone offense, with TDs on 14 of their last 17 trips the past month. ... Entering Week 18, 69 games have been decided by three points or less. The single-season league record is 73 in 2018. ... Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are the only QBs with 4,000 passing yards and 30-plus TD passes each of the past three seasons.