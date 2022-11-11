PlayAction: Stopping the run with light boxes could be key for Vikings, Bills

Stopping the run with light defensive boxes may be a pivotal factor for both the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s game.

The Vikings’ defense likes to defend with light, six-man boxes and two-high zone shell defenses to try to prevent the big play.

The Bills, of course, have been seeing this a ton since last season as defenses try to contain Josh Allen & Co.

A light box refers to having six defenders in the tackle-to-tackle area near the line of scrimmage.

“Against top quarterbacks, you’re gonna see that from a lot of teams,” said Bills guard Rodger Saffold. “It’s especially because you’ve got to defend that run-pass option.”

Defending a team good at the run-pass option, like Kansas City or Buffalo, means keeping that nickel cornerback or outside linebacker cheating toward pass defense, a little outside the box, to discourage the easy, short in-cut pass that is the feature of the RPO play.

The Vikings are facing the prospect of defending a Case Keenum-led Bills offense. One might think they would cheat up and make Keenum beat them with the pass. But that’s not their personality. And the Bills still are more dangerous passing the ball to Stefon Diggs & Co. than running.

Plus, Minnesota is expected to be without starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler, nursing an ankle injury. He’ll likely be replaced by rookie fourth-round pick Akayleb Evans.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings are a heavy 11-personnel offense, spreading out the defense. Dalvin Cook has seen a lot of light boxes this year because defenses are so respectful of the explosive playmaking of star receiver Justin Jefferson.

The Bills are dinged up at cornerback and safety. This doesn’t seem like an ideal week to play more man-to-man coverage and bringing extra men to the line of scrimmage.

It shapes up as a good week for the Bills’ defensive line to step up and make amends for the run-stopping failures of the past two weeks.

Tight end threat

The Vikings’ deal at the trade deadline with Detroit to acquire tight end T.J. Hockenson had an immediate positive impact last week.

The 25-year-old Hockenson had nine catches for 70 yards vs. Washington, including four catches for 50 yards on third down.

How we see it: News writers offer predictions for Bills vs. Vikings Here is how Buffalo News writers see Sunday's game between the Bills and Minnesota Vikings. The Bills are favored by 3.5 points, according to FanDuel.com:

Hockenson isn’t an all-world athlete in the mold of the 49ers’ George Kittle and the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, but he’s a good all-around tight end who’s a great fit as another reliable underneath target to complement Jefferson.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Both Hockenson and Seattle’s Noah Fant were first-round picks out of Iowa in 2019. Kittle came out of Iowa in 2017.

“He makes a lot of good catches, he’s strong in blocking,” said Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who played with both Hockenson and Fant at Iowa. “He’s comparable to the style of play as George. He’s a very typical Iowa tight end. He’s physical at the line of scrimmage but he can run and catch the ball. If you’re a tight end at Iowa, you’re in the line, you’re combo-ing with offensive tackles and you have to know the run schemes.”

Aided by Hockenson’s presence, Jefferson had third-down catches for 38 and 47 yards last week vs. Washington.

The 30,000-foot view

The Buffalo and Minnesota franchises share an 0-4 record in Super Bowls. Minnesota has 30 playoff seasons, including eight since 2000. Buffalo has 21 playoff seasons, four since 2000.

McVay tree

Rams coach Sean McVay is in his sixth season as L.A. head coach yet still is only 36 years old. McVay’s coaching tree already is amazing, although it has to be viewed as part of the Mike Shanahan/Kyle Shanahan tree, as well.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, 37, spent the past two seasons as McVay’s offensive coordinator with the Rams. Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor, Green Bay’s Mike LaFleur and the Chargers’ Brandon Staley also have parlayed brief stints as McVay assistants into NFL head coaching gigs. So did University of Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, although Fisch has many other coaching connections. Then there are two up-and-coming NFL coordinators whose primary resumes credit a stint with McVay – Seattle OC Shane Waldron and Denver DC Ejiro Evero.

Like the Rams, the Vikings major in the outside zone run play. They use it on almost 50% of their runs. Defensive ends Shaq Lawson, Boogie Basham and Epenesa are going to need to bring their edge-setting toughness.

“Their offense looks similar to the Rams offense,” Von Miller said. “To be honest, they’re probably running the Rams offense better than the Rams are running their own offense right now.”

Local connections

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier remains steadfast ahead of facing his former team The need to improve is top of mind for Frazier, as he prepares the Bills defense for the Minnesota Vikings. The 7-1 Vikings. The once-Frazier-coached Vikings.

Wes Phillips is the Vikings’ offensive coordinator. Phillips, 43, is a graduate of Williamsville North High School and the son of Wade Phillips. He played college football at Texas-El Paso, starting at quarterback in his senior season (2000). This is his 16th season as an NFL coach and his first with the Vikings. He's yet another guy who has benefitted from his association with McVay. He coached with McVay in Washington (2014-16), then with the Rams (2019-21). Mike Pettine is the Vikings’ assistant head coach. Pettine was Bills defensive coordinator in 2013.

Stretching the field

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is great at throwing on schedule and on rhythm. He throws a nice deep ball. But the Vikings haven’t attacked the deep part of the field a lot. Cousins ranks 30th among NFL starting quarterbacks in percentage of attempts 20-plus yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus. He has 23 with 10 completions. Josh Allen is second in attempts, with 41 and 19 completions. Cousins is 27th in average depth of his passing attempts. Allen is seventh.

Stats for the road

Cousins has made $201 million over 11 seasons in the NFL, according to Spotrac.com. He is 66-60-2 in his career and 1-2 in the playoffs. ... The Bills can expect a lot of Cover 6 from the Vikings’ defense, also known as Quarter-Quarter-Half coverage. One DB is playing a deep half of the field, two DBs are handling deep quarters on the other side. The cornerback on the quarters side is backing up at the snap. The corner on the half-field side plays tighter. ... The Vikings are not a big blitzing team. They’ve blitzed under the league average of 27% every game except for Chicago. But defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will bring some heat on third down.