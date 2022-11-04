PlayAction: Staying on same level key for Bills OL vs. Jets' Quinnen Williams & Co.

Staying on the same level is a basic rule of offensive line play that will be important for the Buffalo Bills when they visit the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets have built a physical, deep, talented group of defensive linemen.

They’re second in the NFL in yards allowed per rush at 3.84. The Jets’ game is penetration.

“What they’re taught is they’re exploding, uncoiling off the ball into that gap, trying to create penetration and trying to move the line of scrimmage back,” said Bills right guard Ryan Bates.

The Jets are particularly good at running slants, twists and picks on the line of scrimmage. The defensive lineman crosses the face of the O-lineman and crashes an adjacent gap on a slant. An inside lineman then loops round the outside guy on a twist, or vice versa.

It forces the offensive line to pass off in pass protection. If the offensive line isn’t on the same level – staying roughly parallel with the teammate next to them – then it’s hard to pass off rushers and the defensive linemen have more room to work in either direction.

“That’s a huge key for the offensive line, staying on the same level so we can pass the games off, so we don’t get picked,” Bates said. “We don’t want each other to get picked from the hip, so it’s very important staying on the same level, passing off defenders and not letting them do what they want to do, which is penetrate.”

It's easier said than done. The Jets’ best defensive lineman is tackle Quinnen Williams, the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 draft. He has 32 pressures this season, No. 1 in the NFL among interior rushers, according to Pro Football Focus.

His fellow starting defensive tackle is no slouch either. That’s Sheldon Rankins, who was the 12th overall pick in the 2016 draft.

“Not a super tall guy, very explosive,” Bates said of Rankins. “He has the perfect body type for what they teach on the D-line, compact and explosive.”

The Jets haven’t needed to blitz much because they’re getting pressure with four men. They’ve blitzed less than 20% in six of their games (the league average is about 28%).

However, they like to overload one side with three rushers and have just one rusher on the opposite side. If the offensive line slides to one side, the Jets have the one-on-one matchup on the other side. When the Bills see three pass rushers to one side, someone often is looping around to the inside or the outside.

Another alignment the Jets will use is a “diamond front,” with five linemen over each of the five offensive linemen. That’s another opportunity for a twist that requires good coordination by the O-line.

The offensive line doesn’t have much chance for post-snap communication.

“It happens really quick,” Bates said. “That’s why it’s so important for the five guys who are playing on the O-line to have good chemistry. We have great chemistry right now.

“I know where Mitch’s eyes are going to be,” Bates said, referring to center Mitch Morse. “I know what Mitch’s reads are. I know what my reads are. When we know we’re sliding to a guy, I know he’s got my inside. I know I can be super aggressive on a guy. My whole philosophy is get on a guy now, don’t let him get started. Especially someone like Quinnen Williams or (Kansas City’s) Chris Jones. Get on them now.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who came from San Francisco, has copied the 49ers’ model of stocking the defensive line room with big, physical players.

The Jets’ defensive ends are Carl Lawson, a 265-pounder who has four sacks, and John Franklin-Myers, a 288-pounder. Situational edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, a first-round pick this year, is a little lighter, at 254.

“Their whole philosophy of defense is they want to collapse the pocket from the inside, then they want to collapse it from the outside,” Bates said. “That’s why they have such big defensive ends like Franklin-Myers. He’s a big D-end. They want the quarterback to be throwing out of a well.”

The 30,000-foot view

The Jets have a league-high 15 first-round draft picks in the organization (13 on the roster and two on injured reserve). The Bills have eight. Imagine if QB Sam Darnold had been a home-run pick. The Jets would be a Super Bowl contender. The Jets are sixth in the NFL in cash spending this year. They’re probably not going to be giant spenders in free agency next March. They’re 18th in cap space in 2023, according to Spotrac.com. It all hinges on the quarterback. If Zach Wilson develops into a star over the next 16 games, the Jets have the pieces in place to be a playoff team and a serious threat to the Bills. If he doesn’t, General Manager Joe Douglas will have some heavy lifting to do.

CB upgrades

The Jets picked Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner fourth overall. He’s up there with Jalen Ramsey (2016), Denzel Ward (2018) and Derek Stingley Jr. (2022) as the highest rated corners to enter the NFL in the last 10 years. Gardner is 6-foot-2¾, has 33½-inch arms, and ran 4.41 in the 40-yard dash. It's the same size and speed as Ramsey, the Rams’ superstar.

However, the Jets won’t worry about matching up Gardner on Stefon Diggs. Gardner plays left cornerback. D.J. Reed, signed in free agency from Seattle, plays on the right side and is having a good year. Reed is 5-9. Slot corner Michael Carter, a fifth-round pick in 2021, may be more vulnerable.

Saleh said the talent on the back end helps the game planning.

“You don’t have to force the issue of traveling guys, you can remain structured and still mix up your coverages where there is no tell,” Saleh said. “And so, because of the (cornerbacks), we’ve been able to be a little bit more versatile in terms of our coverage system.”

Weak link

The Jets are on their fifth and sixth offensive tackles this season, due to injury. They also lost their best offensive lineman, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, to a season-ending injury (triceps) a week ago. Former undrafted Nate Herbig takes his spot. They signed 37-year-old Duane Brown after big Mekhi Becton was lost for the season. Brown is playing left tackle. Journeyman Cedric Ogbuehi is the right tackle.

Stats for the road

While the talent on the Jets’ defense is undeniable, New York has not faced a tough schedule of passing offenses so far. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow had a big day against the Jets in Week 2. The Jets faced Miami in Week 5 but Tua Tagovailoa was out, and backup Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson played a poor game. The Jets’ other six foes and their pass ranking: Ravens (26), Browns (19), Steelers (24), Packers (22), Broncos (20), Patriots (23). ... According to Next Gen Stats, Josh Allen was 6 of 9 for 166 yards and two TDs under pressure vs. Green Bay. ... Look for the Jets to play a lot of two-tight end sets and try to muscle the Bills. New York has an excellent TE duo in Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah. Conklin plays 80% of the snaps, Uzomah 45%. ... The Jets’ offense is 12th in the red zone. The Bills' safeties better be on guard when the Jets get in the “high red zone” (inside the 30). That's where offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur likes to get creative with reverses, screens, vertical routes and misdirection.