PlayAction podcast: Will Bills' run defense issues resurface vs. Bears?

The Buffalo Bills surrendered 188 rushing yards to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Up next, the Bills face the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields, who is seventh in the NFL in rushing. Were the Bills' struggles against the run a one-off issue, or will this problem linger? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss this, plus they take a look at the potential AFC playoff field, during the latest PlayAction podcast.
