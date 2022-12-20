 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

PlayAction podcast: Will Bills' run defense issues resurface vs. Bears?

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Buffalo Bills surrendered 188 rushing yards to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Up next, the Bills face the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields, who is seventh in the NFL in rushing. Were the Bills' struggles against the run a one-off issue, or will this problem linger? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss this, plus they take a look at the potential AFC playoff field, during the latest PlayAction podcast.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
PlayAction podcast recording GCR Audio

News sports reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan, right, at GCR Audio Recording Studios with GCR's Michael Bridges.

. . .

The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most-anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News