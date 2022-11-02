PlayAction podcast: What Tre White's return means for Bills

How will the Buffalo Bills divvy up snap counts at cornerback with Tre White returning soon? What roles will Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford play in the coming weeks? Plus, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss whose stock is up and whose is down seven games into this Bills season, and whether the Jets are a legitimate threat to the Bills this week.
The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.