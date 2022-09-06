As Von Miller returns to Los Angeles, a look at what impact he has on his Buffalo Bills teammates, plus thoughts on how the team can use him in tandem with Ed Oliver in pass-rushing situations.

The Buffalo News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also share what they are most interested in watching during the season opener.

