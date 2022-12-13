 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PlayAction podcast: What challenges Dolphins present Bills for Saturday's wintry matchup

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

As the Miami Dolphins visit Western New York on a potentially wintry Saturday night, what are some key components of the Buffalo Bills' offense that need improvement? Also, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss the Bills' work-in-progress secondary and debate how much of an advantage, if any, cold weather is for the Bills' chances.

PlayAction podcast recording GCR Audio

News sports reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan, right, at GCR Audio Recording Studios with GCR's Michael Bridges.

The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most-anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills' players and coaches.

