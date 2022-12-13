PlayAction podcast: What challenges Dolphins present Bills for Saturday's wintry matchup

As the Miami Dolphins visit Western New York on a potentially wintry Saturday night, what are some key components of the Buffalo Bills' offense that need improvement? Also, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss the Bills' work-in-progress secondary and debate how much of an advantage, if any, cold weather is for the Bills' chances.
The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most-anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.