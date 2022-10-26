PlayAction podcast: Stefon Diggs quietly having an all-time season

The numbers Stefon Diggs is putting up are mind-boggling, but somehow the Buffalo Bills' top wideout is going a bit unnoticed. During this week's PlayAction podcast, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss what makes Diggs special, plus they look at the rest of the AFC East through seven weeks and break down one of the main reasons the Green Bay Packers' offense is struggling so much.
. . .
The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.