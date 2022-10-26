 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PlayAction podcast: Stefon Diggs quietly having an all-time season

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The numbers Stefon Diggs is putting up are mind-boggling, but somehow the Buffalo Bills' top wideout is going a bit unnoticed. During this week's PlayAction podcast, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss what makes Diggs special, plus they look at the rest of the AFC East through seven weeks and break down one of the main reasons the Green Bay Packers' offense is struggling so much.

The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

