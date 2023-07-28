PlayAction podcast: Stefon Diggs clears the air as Bills camp begins

Stefon Diggs clears the air on the first day of training camp; Dalton Kincaid is a big part of the Bills' offensive plan; Sean McDermott has some big decisions to make at cornerback and middle linebacker positions; who is the No. 1 wide receiver in the slot. From the dorms of St. John Fisher University, Buffalo News sports reporters Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald discuss these topics as the Bills finish up the their first week of training camp in the latest edition of the PlayAction podcast.