PlayAction podcast: Offseason of decisions follows Buffalo Bills season that ended with thud

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

An AFC divisional round loss that exposed a number of flaws concluded an emotionally draining season for the Buffalo Bills. It sets up an offseason that will likely include a significant amount of changes for the team. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan examine the Bills' playoff loss and break down some of the major decisions facing Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott.

PlayAction podcast recording GCR Audio

News sports reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan, right, at GCR Audio Recording Studios with GCR's Michael Bridges.

The PlayAction podcast: Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation about what's ahead for the Bills, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the players and coaches. Find it throughout the offseason.

