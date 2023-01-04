PlayAction podcast: Learning more about Damar Hamlin, the person

As Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, The Buffalo News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan share their experiences interacting with the young Bills safety. On the latest PlayAction podcast, learn more about Hamlin's Pittsburgh roots, his Chasing M’s Foundation and his close relationships with his brother, Damir, and teammate Dane Jackson.

