PlayAction podcast: Learning more about Damar Hamlin, the person

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

As Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, The Buffalo News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan share their experiences interacting with the young Bills safety. On the latest PlayAction podcast, learn more about Hamlin's Pittsburgh roots, his Chasing M’s Foundation and his close relationships with his brother, Damir, and teammate Dane Jackson.

PlayAction podcast recording GCR Audio

News sports reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan, right, at GCR Audio Recording Studios with GCR's Michael Bridges.

The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most-anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.

What is commotio cordis? The possible cause of Damar Hamlin's collapse

