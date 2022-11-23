 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

PlayAction podcast: How the Bills' banged-up defense is shaping up

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Bills' defense has been without key players throughout the season, starting with cornerback Tre White, but recent injuries have impacted the effectiveness of the Bills' four-man rush. Plus, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss the impact of the Bills' running game and preview the Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Lions.

PlayAction podcast recording GCR Audio

News sports reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan, right, at GCR Audio Recording Studios with GCR's Michael Bridges.

. . .

The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bills game against Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit

Bills game against Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit

Ahead of the first major snowstorm of the season in the Buffalo area set to hit starting Thursday night, the Bills announced their game against the Cleveland Browns will be moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Long form: Dancers begin charting path to Paris Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News