PlayAction podcast: How Bills can evolve on heels of torrid start

The Buffalo Bills are off to an impressive 5-1 start. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan highlight games to watch on the rest of the Bills' schedule, plus examine what players can make a bigger impact down the stretch. Also, they take a look back at the game of the season that lived up to its billing, including a breakdown of a play Matt Milano made that is emblematic of unheralded efforts Bills defenders have made all season.
The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.