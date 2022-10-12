PlayAction podcast: Even Chiefs' offense has a weakness Bills can exploit

It is still early, but there are implications for the postseason this Sunday in Kansas City. Find out where the Bills have some opportunities to exploit weaknesses, even with the Chiefs' dynamic offense, as Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready for Sunday's marquee AFC matchup.
Support Local Journalism
. . .
The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.