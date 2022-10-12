 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PlayAction podcast: Even Chiefs' offense has a weakness Bills can exploit

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It is still early, but there are implications for the postseason this Sunday in Kansas City. Find out where the Bills have some opportunities to exploit weaknesses, even with the Chiefs' dynamic offense, as Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready for Sunday's marquee AFC matchup.

PlayAction podcast recording GCR Audio

News sports reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan, right, at GCR Audio Recording Studios with GCR's Michael Bridges.

The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

The trip to Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a Week 6 matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams. Rather, it’s a rematch of what many consider to be the best game ever played – unless you call 716 home – Kansas City’s divisional victory over the Bills in last year’s playoffs.

Bills Mailbag: Is it time to pay Jordan Poyer?

Bills Mailbag: Is it time to pay Jordan Poyer?

"Poyer has done everything asked of him from the time he signed with the Bills," writes Jay Skurski. "As his All-Pro selection last season and his first four games this year have shown, he’s still playing at an elite level. This promises to be a tough call for general manager Brandon Beane."

