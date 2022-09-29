PlayAction podcast: Early appraisal of Ken Dorsey's scheme

With Sunday's matchup in Baltimore on tap, get the substance behind the chatter when it comes to Ken Dorsey's offensive system. Plus, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss how Lamar Jackson's greatly improved pocket passing will test the Bills' banged-up secondary.
The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Thursdays throughout the season.