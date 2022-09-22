 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PlayAction podcast: Depleted Bills secondary facing Tua, Hill and Waddle

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

With Sunday's AFC East showdown looming, how concerned should the Buffalo Bills be about an injury-riddled secondary going up against a resurgent Tua Tagovailoa and his favorite targets, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? The News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also discuss who has exceeded expectations for the Bills so far, plus they examine a couple areas the Bills will be looking to improve upon.

PlayAction podcast recording GCR Audio

News sports reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan, right, at GCR Audio Recording Studios with GCR's Michael Bridges.

The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Thursdays throughout the season.

