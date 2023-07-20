Which Buffalo Bills middle linebacker will win the starting job after the departure of Tremaine Edmunds? Who can Josh Allen truly rely on in the slot receiver spot? How will Dalton Kincaid be integrated into the offense? Buffalo News sports reporters Mark Gaughan and Ryan O'Halloran answer these questions and also discuss the significance of Ron Raccuia leaving the position of team president and Terry Pegula taking over in the latest edition of the PlayAction podcast.