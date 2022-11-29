PlayAction podcast: Bills shift to AFC East stretch of schedule

The Bills will be without Von Miller during this critical three-game stretch against the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins, but may be bolstered by the return of Greg Rousseau this week. Plus, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss which of those three divisional foes is the greatest threat to the Bills, and preview Thursday night's game in Foxborough.
The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.