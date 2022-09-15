 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PlayAction podcast: Bills' offense heads into home opener humming

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

With the Bills' home opener approaching, Josh Allen and Co. already seem to be in midseason form. The News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also discuss underrated Bills defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and look at how difficult it is to stop the Titans' Derrick Henry.

PlayAction podcast recording GCR Audio

News sports reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan, right, at GCR Audio Recording Studios with GCR's Michael Bridges.

The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Thursdays throughout the season.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

