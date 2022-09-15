PlayAction podcast: Bills' offense heads into home opener humming

With the Bills' home opener approaching, Josh Allen and Co. already seem to be in midseason form. The News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also discuss underrated Bills defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and look at how difficult it is to stop the Titans' Derrick Henry.
The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Thursdays throughout the season.