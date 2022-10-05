PlayAction podcast: Bills' Josh Allen has started season on historic passing clip

With Sunday's matchup against the Steelers approaching, find out why it's not an ideal time for Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett to be making his first NFL start. Plus, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss how the depleted Bills secondary has significantly exceeded expectations and break down Josh Allen's incredible start to the 2022 season that has him in rare company.
Support Local Journalism
. . .
The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Thursdays throughout the season.