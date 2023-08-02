PlayAction podcast: Bills camp developments; a good week for Damar Hamlin

There are plenty of developments at Buffalo Bills training camp to discuss and as always, Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald are covering them all on both sides of the ball.

On offense, Mark and Katherine share thoughts on the running back situation and how rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid is a fan favorite. On Defense, all eyes were on Damar Hamlin this week as he practiced in pads for the first time since cardiac arrest in January.

Mark and Katherine also let fans know what to look for as camp continues in Rochester.

