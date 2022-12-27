 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

PlayAction podcast: Bills-Bengals matchup has feel of a playoff game

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The result of Monday night's Buffalo Bills matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals will go a long way in determining whether the Bills wind up as the AFC's top seed, or possibly fall to as low as the third seed. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan preview the game on this week's PlayAction podcast, taking a look at the similarities between the Bengals, winners of seven straight, and the Bills. The duo also discusses the Bills' recent struggles in getting Stefon Diggs the ball.

PlayAction podcast recording GCR Audio

News sports reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan, right, at GCR Audio Recording Studios with GCR's Michael Bridges.

. . .

The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most-anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News