PlayAction podcast: Bills-Bengals matchup has feel of a playoff game

The result of Monday night's Buffalo Bills matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals will go a long way in determining whether the Bills wind up as the AFC's top seed, or possibly fall to as low as the third seed. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan preview the game on this week's PlayAction podcast, taking a look at the similarities between the Bengals, winners of seven straight, and the Bills. The duo also discusses the Bills' recent struggles in getting Stefon Diggs the ball.