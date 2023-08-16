PlayAction podcast: Bills backup QB questions and the AFC East arms race

A retirement during the preseason has produced some questions about what the Bills offensive line will look like once the regular season starts.

Also, there is a competition at backup quarterback after Kyle Allen struggled against the Colts. Mark and Katherine talk about who might end up as the No. 2 QB.

The PlayAction podcast also looks at the other AFC East teams and how they are adding big names in hopes of knocking the Bills out of the top spot.

The Buffalo News PlayAction podcast is fueled by Picasso's Pizza.

. . .

The PlayAction podcast: Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald provide sharp conversation about the latest on the Bills, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the players and coaches. Find it throughout the offseason.